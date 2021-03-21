Fighting-type Pokemon and moves have always been a true asset to any team. However, just like everything else in the Pokemon world, not all Fighting-type moves stack up as high as they could.

With a wide variety of Pokemon being able to learn Fighting-type moves, they are a much-loved type across the fanbase. Even in the games, every Pokemon region has a Fighting-type specialist. Fighting-type movies were incredibly popular in the first three generations because most fighting-type moves were added to the game during that period.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 Fighting-type moves to avoid in Pokemon

#5 - Dynamic Punch

Image via Game Freak

Introduced in Generation II, Dynamic Punch (formatted as Dynamic Punch up until the Pokemon X and Y games) is a damage-dealing Fighting-type move. It was known as TM01 in Generation II games.

Dynamic Punch has a PP of five with a maximum of eight, which has got some players to think this is a great go-to move, but it definitely is not. With a 50% accuracy rate, Dynamic Punch is a really risky move.

Dynamic Punch does come with a power of 100, so if it does somehow hit, the opponent will definitely feel it. Dynamic Punch is also the single FIghtin-type Pokemon Move capable of inflicting confusion on its opponent.

#4 - Vital Throw

Image via Game Freak

This Generation II move is known by many names. It is called Vital Throw in English-speaking countries and “Strike Throw” in Japan. This Fighting-type move is a damage-dealing attack.

Prior to Generation III Pokemon Games, Vital Throw was the signature move of Machop’s evolutionary line. In Generation III, the Pokemon Company decided to expand this move to other types of Pokemon.

Vital Throw makes this list simply because it is a decreased priority move. A decreased priority move causes the user’s Pokemon to go after an opponent, which may be using a normal priority move. If trainers are down quite badly and looking for an out with low HP, Vital Throw is far from ideal.

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, the definition for Vital Throw is: “The user attacks last. In return, this throw move never misses.”

Vital Throw comes with a base power of 70, which is not that high. Couple that with a -1 priority, and it just proves this move is not worth the hassle.

#3 - Arm Thrust

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced in Generation III, Arm Thrust is a multi-strike Fighting-type move. Prior to Generation V, Arm Thrust was the signature move of Makuhita and Hariyama.

In the Generation VIII games, it is the signature move of Pancham and Pangoro. Arm Thrust has a decent accuracy of 100% while giving trainers an incredible base power at a jaw-dropping 15.

#2 - Octolock

Image via Game Freak

Octolock is a truly useless move unless trainers are fighting a legendary or a truly hard Pokemon with a high flee rate. Octolock is a new move introduced in the Generation VIII games. Octolock is used to prevent opponents from fleeing battle or switching with another Pokemon.

At the end of each turn, the targets Defense and Special Defense are lowered by one each stage.

#1 - Triple Kick

Image via Game Freak

Topping this list is Triple Kick. With a base power of 10, it should come as no surprise that Triple Kick made this list.

Triple Kick currently has the lowest base power of all Fighting-type moves in the Pokemon franchise. Introduced in Generation II, Triple Kick is a damage-dealing multi-strike Fighting-type move. Prior to the Generation VII games, Triple Kick was Hitmontop's signature move.

In the move's defense, Triple Kick does possess a 90% accuracy.