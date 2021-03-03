5 Fortnite landing spots to drop at if you like to avoid fights and early eliminations

Fortnite's Apollo Island is a large space filled with many notable locations. Often these larger-than-life locations are prime places for players to land. Some of these places are filled with loot, while some of them have the potential for racking up a body count. Oftentimes players are looking for a quieter place to land. This is usually because they want to land somewhere they can gather materials, practice their builds, or take their own sweet time while they wait for the wheat to get separated from the chaff.

5 quiet landing spots in Fortnite

Mando's Ship

Mando's ship used to be a hot landing spot since it is where The Mandalorian spawned. Now that he has moved to Kit's Cantina, it is just a crashed ship in the desert. There is generally some loot lying around, which makes it a good spot for players to land if they want to do so quietly. With access to many other popular POIs, it is a smart choice for players who wish to lay low.

Flush Factory

Flush Factory is no longer marked as a major location on Fortnite's map, but it is still around, just south of Slurpy Swamp. There is plenty of loot to be found. The other advantage is that very few players land there to cause much of a scene. While a bit out of the way, the extra time it takes to travel may be worth the time to stay alive.

Brutus' Basin

Brutus' Basin does not have much to offer players, except its relative obscurity. As a mid-way point between both Retail Row and the south end of Dirty Docks, it provides great rotation opportunities without the threat of instant elimination upon landing in Fortnite.

FN Radio

FN Radio is a rarely visited area of Apollo Island that many players ignore all together. With some decent loot available, it is a quiet and fairly remote Fortnite location to land without attracting too much attention.

Timber Tent

Timber Tent Quiet, with both an NPC and chest, Fornite's Timber Tent offers players a good shot at starting loot and even gold bars. Tucked between many choice POIs, it is a great spot to quietly land, load up enough to survive, and rotate on to bigger and better places.

