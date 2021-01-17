5 Free Fire characters with the best abilities in 2021

Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale game. Most of its popularity is attributed to the inclusion of special characters.

There are a number of characters available in the game, and almost all of them have specific abilities that benefit players greatly on the battlefield.

This article lists some of the better characters with great abilities in the game.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order but a general list of the best characters that can help the ranked mode.

5 characters with great abilities in Free Fire

#1 - DJ Alok's ability - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

The active skill of DJ Alok, Drop the Beat, is highly advantageous and is of great significance. It generates a 5m aura that replenishes the HP of players and allies within the circle.

Not only does it boosts the health, but it also greatly increases the ally's pace of movement.

#2 - Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an amazing skill called Time Turner that helps him block enemy damage by building a force field. The player can shoot enemies from inside the force field, as well.

Often, during ability activation, he and his allies achieve a 15 percent and 10 percent boost in movement speeds when within this sphere. His skill has a cooldown of 50 seconds, and he oversees a major improvement when leveled up.

#3 - Kapella's ability - Healing Song

Kapella's in-game description says she is a pop singer with a passive ability, Healing Song. It increases the healing items' and skills' effects by 10%. Her power can also reduce the ally HP loss when they are low in HP.

At her maximum level of six, her abilities see a major boost.

#4 - K's ability - Master of All

K in Free Fire

Captain Booyah, popularly known as K, has a distinctive set of skills in Free Fire. His ability is called Master of All and has two sub-divided abilities; jiu-jitsu mode and psychology mode. Both abilities allow K to gain EP for a certain amount of time and dispense the allies with a 500% increment in their EP conversion rate.

#5 - A124's ability - Thrill of Battle

A124 in Free Fire

A124's in-game character description describes her as a robot made with modern technologies. She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle, and her level one ability allows her to quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

In an upgraded level six, she can convert 50 EP into HP with a much lesser cooldown of 60 seconds.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be to someone else.