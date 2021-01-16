K vs Wolfrahh in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire has an abundance of characters that players can select. Except for Nulla and Primis, they all have unique features that greatly benefit players on the virtual battlefield.

There are more than 30 characters in the 'Character' inventory. Nulla and Primis are the default characters available, while the others can either be purchased from the shop or obtained by completing various events.

Captain Booyah, aka K, and Wolfrahh are two of the most potent characters. This article compares the two to see who is better.

Assessing the abilities of K and Wolfrahh in Free Fire

Wolfrahh's ability - Limelight

Wolfrahh in Free Fire

According to the in-game overview, Wolfrahh is a streamer and an esports player with a passive skill called Limelight.

With this skill, headshot damage decreases by 3% to 25% with each additional observer or kill. The damage to the enemy's limbs raises by 3% to 15%.

When Wolfrahh is enhanced, his ability is also greatly improved.

K's ability - Master of All

K in Free Fire

K is a professor and a jiu-jitsu specialist who has an active skill called the Master of All, allowing him to boost max EP by 50.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get further boosted in the EP conversion rate by 500%. In the psychology mode, he will recover 2 EPs per three seconds with up to 100 EPs. The CD to switch mode is 20 seconds.

At his full ability, K will recover 2 EPs per two seconds and up to 150 EPs in psychology mode.

Conclusion

Both K and Wolfrahh are great characters, but in some instances, the former has the edge.

Wolfrahh can only use his powers if anyone in the game is watching him. Otherwise, his talents are of no utility, which is a big downside.

In the meantime, K is the first character in Free Fire to have two abilities in one power. His active skill is a continuous and unlimited healing source and is unbelievably feasible and beneficial to players when squad rushing or in an intense gunfight.

Hence, K is always a better choice in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other, according to his/her preference in Free Fire.