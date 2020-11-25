Hayato Firebrand vs K (Captain Booyah): Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire has an abundance of characters for players to choose from. All of them, except Adam and Eve, have unique abilities that significantly aid players on the virtual battleground.

There are 30+ such characters present in the Free Fire 'Character' loadout. Adam and Eve are the default characters available to players while the others can either be bought from the store or acquired by completing various events.

Captain Booyah, more popularly known as K, and Hayato are two of the most popular characters in Free Fire. This article compares the abilities of K and those of the upgraded version of Hayato called Hayato Firebrand.

Assessing the abilities of K and Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato Firebrand

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato Firebrand is the 'Awakened' or upgraded version of Hayato, with an active ability called the Art of Blades.

This ability reduces frontal damage by 20% for 3 seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds. However, this version must be obtained as it isn't unlocked with Hayato's default character.

K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All. His ability allows him to increase his max EP by 50.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. The mode switch CD takes around 20 seconds.

At his maximum potential, K can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode.

K or Hayato Firebrand comparison: Who to play with?

K can be leveled up to maximize his potential but Hayato Firebrand is already an upgraded version of Hayato. As both characters are available in Free Fire and can be obtained individually, the decision to equip either of these characters is totally subjective.

However, if we take a closer look at these characters, K has an upper hand over Hayato Firebrand in some aspects. Hayato Firebrand has a more passive ability for a defensive gameplay strategy as it reduces the frontal damage of the player in a gunfight.

Meanwhile, K is the first character in Free Fire which has two skills within one ability. K's active ability, which is a constant and unlimited healing source, is incredibly viable and advantageous to the player as he/she will be almost invincible while squad rushing or in an intense gunfight.

K can be bought for 599 diamonds from Free Fire's in-game store, and Hayato can be bought for 499 diamonds.