5 Games to buy under $5 in Steam Autumn Sale 2023

With two more days left before the Steam Autumn Sale ends, you still have the time to add more titles to your library while saving a lot of money. Running until November 28, 2023, the ongoing sale offers hefty discounts on multiple AAA titles. Although the games in question are cheap, they can still offer a unique experience in many ways.

From RPGs to action-adventure-story titles, Valve's store has plenty of options to choose from. This article will mention the five best games to grab during the Steam Autumn Sale that are under $5.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 best games to buy in Steam Autumn Sale under 5 USD

1) Shadow Warrior 2 ($2.99)

Flying Wild Hog's Shadow Warrior 2 is a significant graphical upgrade over its predecessor. Moreover, this sequel also brings a variety of new elements to the series while you play as the infamous Lo Wang, a warrior who must take on demons using various exotic weapons.

In this title, you have to employ a variety of weapons to take on hoards of enemies and slowly make your way through puzzles to reach the final boss. You can purchase Shadow Warrior 2 at a 90% discount during the ongoing Autumn Sale.

Purchase Shadow Warrior 2 on Steam

2) Just Cause 4 Reloaded ($3.47)

Developed by Avalanche Studios and published by Square Enix, the most recent Just Cause game lets you play as Rico Rodriguez, as you take on a brutal dictator in Quya. This is a sandbox experience with many action elements that allow you to take full advantage of the world with cutting-edge vehicles and weapons.

While you may find the focus of its story to be a bit dull compared to previous Just Cause titles, its new map and set of weapons make up for it. You can grab Just Cause 4 Reloaded on the Steam store at a 94% discount during its Autumn Sale.

Purchase Just Cause 4 Reloaded on Steam

3) Firewatch ($3.99)

Developed by an indie studio Campo Santo and published by Panic, Firewatch is an excellent first-person story-based title that lets you fill the shoes of Henry, a tower lookout in the Shoshone National Forest in the late 1980s. Wrapped with a mysterious story and polished gameplay, this is a must-have gem.

While this title's playtime is a bit short for its price, the ongoing sale lowers its cost and ensures anyone can indulge in the exceptional experience the title delivers. The title is now available at an 80% discount.

Purchase Firewatch on Steam

4) The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition ($3.99)

One of CD PROJEKT RED's masterpieces, The Witcher 2 Assassins of Kings is a perfect title for RPG fans who want to dive into a world of politics and monster hunting.

Playing as the renowned Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, you embark on a journey to restore your memory and kill the assassin who dishonored you. Aside from following a brilliant story, you also get a ton of re-playability with this title since it offers 16 different endings.

The Witcher 2 can be bought at 80% off with the ongoing Autumn Sale on Valve's store.

Purchase The Witcher 2 Assassins of King on Steam

5) Risk of Rain (2013) ($3.99)

The first Risk of Rain title developed by Hopoo Games and published by Gearbox is an excellent example of how great platformers can be in this day and age. This 2013 title offers you a typical action, roguelike experience as you take on multiple maps alone or with three other friends.

While Risk of Rain 2 has made a significant mark on the gaming community, the first title is also worth checking out for its uniqueness. It is available at a 66% discount during the Autumn Sale.

Purchase Risk of Rain (2013) on Steam

While most of these games primarily focus on story and co-op, you can look for more titles on Valve's store that fit your taste. However, it is recommended that you try out the games from this list first, as they can offer a unique gaming experience.