Steam Autumn Sale 2023: How to vote for your favorite games in the Steam Awards

Valve launched its Steam Autumn Sale 2023, bringing massive discounts for many games and DLCs available on its digital storefront, and will last till November 28. Furthermore, this initiates the Steam Awards 2023 nomination process, when gamers can vote for their preferred games across multiple categories. They can vote on the best five games in each category they have nominated, the winners of which will be revealed in January 2024.

In addition to having a say in the final winners, participants who submit game nominations and fulfill specific requirements will also get a collectible badge for their profile.

Keep reading to know more about the process of nominating your favorite games during the ongoing Autumn Sale.

Steam Autumn Sale: How to vote, categories and more

The nomination page (Image via Valve)

You can find a tab asking you to nominate your favorite games on any game's store page. You will be taken to the Steam Awards page when you click on it, and from here, you can vote for different titles in 11 different categories on this page.

You can search for the games you want to vote for from here. (Image via Valve)

If you are having trouble finding the game you want to nominate, try searching under each of the specified categories. This will indicate whether your game is eligible or not.

All categories available in the Steam Awards

Like the previous year, there are 11 categories where gamers can cast their votes for their favorite games on Steam. Here is the list:

Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year

Labor of love

Best game on Steam Deck

Better with friends

Outstanding visual style

Most innovative gameplay

Best game you suck at

Best Soundtrack

Outstanding story-rich game

Sit back and relax

This poll will close alongside the end of the Autumn Sale on November 28, 10 AM PT.

How to earn the Steam Award Nomination Committee badge

You can earn badges by completing various tasks. (Image via Valve)

Like most major events native to Valve's storefront, you can earn a badge by completing a set of four tasks. You need to finish just one of these missions to get the badge, but the rest will level it up. These objectives are:

Nominate at least 1 game.

Nominate a game in each category.

Play a game you've nominated.

Review (or update your review) for a game you have nominated.

How to share your nominations with friends

To share your list of games nominated for the awards with your friends, you can click on the share button under the Steam Awards banner. This will allow you to generate a share link, which you can pass along to your friends.