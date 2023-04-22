5 games where you can play as the villain

In the world of gaming, you often find yourself playing the hero, defeating the villain, saving the world from evil forces, and restoring peace to the land. However, what about times when you want to walk on the dark side and explore the world from the villain's perspective?

Fortunately, there are many games that allow players to do just that. From real-time strategy games like Overlord III to stealth-based games like Styx: Shards of Darkness, there is no shortage of titles that let players explore their darker side.

This article lists five games where you can play as the villain.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Far Cry 5 and other amazing games that you can play from the villain's POV

1) Overlord III (2018)

Overlord III is a real-time strategy game that allows players to take on the role of an evil Overlord and command their army of minions to conquer the world. The title has improved graphics, new units, and customizable dungeons, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in the world of Overlord.

As players progress through the game, they must make strategic decisions to defeat rival factions and expand their empire, utilizing their minions' unique abilities to overcome obstacles.

With its engaging gameplay and immersive world, Overlord III is a must-play for fans of real-time strategy games.

2) Styx: Shards of Darkness (2017)

Styx: Shards of Darkness is a stealth-based game that puts players in the shoes of Styx, a goblin assassin who must navigate various environments and complete missions. He must use his unique abilities to outsmart and defeat his enemies.

The game features intricate level design and challenging gameplay, with a focus on stealth and strategy. Players must use Styx's abilities, including invisibility and cloning, to sneak past enemies and complete their objectives.

With its rich and immersive world, Styx: Shards of Darkness is a must-play for fans of stealth games.

3) Far Cry 5 (2018)

Far Cry 5 allows players to join a fanatical doomsday cult and become a villain themselves. Set in rural Montana, the game has an open-world environment. Players can explore the vast and diverse landscape, completing missions and engaging in combat with the cult's followers.

With a range of weapons and vehicles to choose from, players can experience the thrill of being a villain and causing chaos throughout the game's world.

Far Cry 5 offers an immersive and engaging experience, with a range of activities to keep players entertained for hours.

4) Dungeons III (2017)

Dungeons III is a real-time strategy game that puts players in the role of an evil Dungeon Lord. They must build their underground lair and recruit armies of minions to battle against heroes who dare to invade their domain.

The game features a range of new units and customizable dungeons, allowing players to create their own unique lairs. With a focus on resource management and strategic planning, players must balance the needs of their minions with the demands of their lair, constructing traps and defenses to repel invading forces.

Dungeons III offers a humorous and engaging experience that will keep players entertained for hours.

5) South Park: The Fractured But Whole (2017)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is an RPG game that allows players to join the South Park superhero team. Depending on the player's choices, they can end up becoming a villain, turning against their former allies and wreaking havoc in the town.

The game features improved combat mechanics and a customizable character creator, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in the world of South Park.

With its hilarious and engaging storyline, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is a must-play for fans of the TV show and RPG games.

Games that allow you to play as a villain have become increasingly popular in recent years. Developers have responded by creating titles that let players fully immerse themselves in the role of an evil character.

With engaging gameplay, immersive worlds, and challenging objectives, these games offer hours of entertainment and should be on the radar of any player looking for a change from the usual hero-focused gameplay.

