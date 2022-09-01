5 video games similar to A Plague's Tale

A Plague Tale: Innocence has gained popularity among gamers following the announcement of a sequel at E3 2021. The title has a terrific story and is widely regarded as a modern-day masterpiece.

A Plague Tale: Innocence remains one of the best third-person story-driven adventure games today. A Plague Tale: Innocence expertly merged exploration, crafting, and stealth gameplay with a complex and engaging narrative.

After completing A Plague Tale: Innocence, it may be challenging to decide what to play. After all, few titles can compete with its superb storytelling and thematic gameplay.

Moreover, with so much information about the successor, A Plague Tale: Requiem, coming out, there's never been a better time to dive into identical interactive situations that can satisfy a user's gaming appetite.

Five great alternative games to A Plague Tale

1) Vampyr

You set your table for a snake, and wonder why there is venom in your food (Image via Don't Nod Games)

Release Date: 06/05/2018

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC

Vampyr is a genuinely fascinating offering that isn't spoken about nearly enough. Users take on the role of Dr. Jonathan Reid in this creation by Don't Nod, the same studio that made the acclaimed Life is Strange series.

Reid is a vampire, in addition to being an expert in blood transfusions. As readers may imagine, this has caused a slew of issues for him.

The developers at Don't Nod Entertainment have stuffed the tiny alleys of medieval London with plenty of narrative possibilities for him. Even little tasks and errands give Reid enough experience to get by.

Vampyr is set in a gloomy, dismal, and gothic portrayal of Victorian-era London. It is an excellent gaming title since it allows gamers to play in any way they like.

They can reduce conflict and feed to keep people alive. If, on the other hand, they opt to feast, users will become considerably stronger, albeit at a high personal cost.

2) Styx: Shards Of Darkness

Lack of gaming skills lead to your death (Image via Cyanide)

Release Date: 03/14/2017

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

A stealth-focused adventure title, Styx: Shards of Darkness sees Styx as its "hero," who is frequently disregarded. The responsibility of removing individuals who consider his goblin race to be vermin falls on the foul-mouthed Styx.

He is unique among goblins because he has a high level of intelligence, is generally quite powerful, and is quite capable.

The stealth-based gameplay established in Master of Shadows was carried over to Shards of Darkness. Players can regain control of Styx by utilizing skills such as invisibility and the capacity to locate hidden enemies.

Enemies will adjust to their gameplay. With this game, users' goal is to simply make it through each stage by creating traps, beating humans, and stealing riches.

While the title is far from perfect, owing largely to some irregular gameplay portions and shaky AI, it manages to combine the enjoyment of stealth titles with a grim and frequently gruesome tale.

3) The Last Of Us

Endure and survive (Image via Naughty Dog)

Release Date: 06/14/2013

Platforms: PS3, PS4

The Last Of Us, one of the hallmark video games of the 2010s, is an absolute must-play, specifically if gamers enjoy story-driven offerings. They must set out on an epic trip through a world devastated by a pandemic, exploring deserted cities and battling infected people who are determined to murder them.

The Last of Us combines enjoyable, choice-based gameplay with an outstanding narrative. It doesn't let up, doesn't slow down, and, to be honest, it never lets gamers down.

It was exclusive for the PlayStation 3, and the entire title was fantastic. Joel, a worn-out and exhausted survivor trapped in a loop that anyone may picture finding themselves in 20 years after society has collapsed, is assigned to players.

He works odd jobs to gather money to buy food, clothing, and a place to live. He then repeats the process indefinitely, becoming more complicated and desperate with time.

Joel does whatever it takes to survive, and in the devastated United States, where he roams, his survival frequently results in the untimely passing of someone else.

The story is among the best in the genre and is a true masterpiece. The music design is amazing, the combat is challenging yet easy to learn, and the feelings readers will experience during this drawn-out trip are unlike anything they've ever experienced.

4) Detroit: Become Human

One day, I won't be here to take care of you anymore. You'll have to protect yourself, and make your choices. (Image via Quantic Dream)

Release Date: 05/25/2018

Platforms: PS4

The choices players make significantly impact the tale being told to you in Detroit: Become Human, a narrative-driven storyline set in Detroit in the near future when androids are as common as people. Since several different storylines are accessible, users can play them as many times without becoming tired of them.

Each story is under their control as they read about the chapter before moving on to the next hero. Gamers know what to anticipate if they've enjoyed Heavy Rain or Beyond: Two Souls — a combination of pressing buttons during quick time events and interacting with objects utilizing Quantic Dream's awkward control scheme.

As a result of the possibility of pushing the wrong key and messing up the whole thing, action sequences like chases become less enjoyable and more anxiety-inducing. Readers will take on the roles of three individual protagonists, whose stories will eventually merge into one larger one.

Every choice they make in their lives has a significant impact on the title's larger society, which gives whatever choice players make, irrespective of how big or tiny, a lot of weight.

5) What Remains Of Edith Finch

If we lived forever, maybe we'd have time to understand things (Image via Giant Sparrow)

Release Date: 04/25/2017

Platforms: PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox One

What Remains of Edith Finch is a real one-of-a-kind title, with each of its five short storylines focusing on different members of the Finch family and detailing their demise. Although it is a depressing experience, everyone should play it because it is stunning.

One of the best magical-realism tales in any video game is found in What Remains of Edith Finch, which is right up there with Kentucky Route Zero. It depicts the fantastic, tragic, and frequently shocking multigenerational background of the Finch family through a first-person, narrative-driven experience similar to Gone Home and Firewatch.

Users will learn about the fascinating family history as they wander through the beautiful labyrinthine mansion. They will also learn about the possible family curse and how each family member perished.

Unfinished Swan creator Giant Sparrow produced another work of art that is absolutely unique with this title.

It addressed mature subjects with grace and regard for the circumstances in which the characters find themselves while ensuring that there is enough 'gaming element' to keep gamers interested until the end.

