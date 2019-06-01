Heavy Rain PC version set for June 24 release, system requirements revealed

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain is an interactive drama, action-adventure game developed by Quantic Dream.

The game was officially launched on PlayStation 3 systems back in February 2010. After nine years, it will finally be released on the PC and is slated to launch on June 24.

A critically acclaimed video-game title where your various choices decide the shape of the story, it follows a strong narrative with a set of unique characters. The PC community will finally be able to play the masterpiece title for themselves, though to install and enjoy the game one must first learn about the system requirements needed to run it smoothly.

Heavy Rain Minimum PC Requirements

CPU: i5-4430 @ 3.0 GHz or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7-64 bits

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 with 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870 with 2GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Heavy Rain Recommended PC Requirements

CPU: I7-2700K or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7-64 bits

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 with 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 with 4GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

As you can see, the system requirements are fairly mediocre and not too draining as it will be playing in the GTX 600 series. Considering the game was launched almost a decade ago, it's not particularly attractive with regards to graphical details - though that doesn't matter.

Heavy Rain mesmerises you with its story and characters, during which you get to play as different characters, exploring each and their unique storylines.

