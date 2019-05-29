The Last Of Us Part-II rumoured to launch in November 2019, Sony's new state of play and more

Image Source: gearnuke

According to a Spanish media outlet Legion De Jugadores The Last of Us Part-II will be released in November 2019. According to source, Sony will announce today (29th May) a new state of play which is going to take place on May 30, 2019.

Legions De Jugadores states,

Today we can confirm, thanks to a very reliable source of the company, whose statements coincide with yesterday, that Sony will hold a State of Play on Thursday, May 30. This presentation will have a clear protagonist: The Last of Us 2 will show new material in the form of gameplay and story, in addition to announcing the release date for November of this same year.

In any case, our information indicates that in a matter of hours Sony will announce the aforementioned State of Play.

The Last Of Us Part-II is the second game in the series and a direct sequel to 2013's game of the year The Last of Us. It is one of the most anticipated PS4 exclusive titles that the gaming community has been waiting for years. For the past few months, we have had many leaks that suggest the game's release in 2019.

Tweets from some of the developers and voice actors have also suggested a 2019 release. Although without any official release window it's hard to say anything.

And that’s a wrap on Ellie, Joel, and the most ambitious cinematic shoot we’ve ever done. Tears were shed... #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/mRnlP54u4N — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) April 18, 2019

Just shot this scene... so... 😔 pic.twitter.com/uyjbpTdfxC — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) April 17, 2019

Lot of awesome positions open to help us close out this game... I especially want to highlight the Melee Animator position, I guarantee you will be working on some *dope* animations working with my good friend @Leethul 🗡️💀 pic.twitter.com/vmlVkJlfTl — Anthony Newman (@BadData_) May 10, 2019

The news has caught the eyes of the entire gaming community. There are content creators on youtube who have also talked about this topic.

We have speculated that The Last of Us Part-II will release in 2019 as there are many leaks which suggest that. Although the official release date is yet to be confirmed by the developers.

