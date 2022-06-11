Netflix Geeked Week: Gaming (2022) - Kentucky Route Zero, Spiritfarer, Raji and more coming to mobile through the subscription service

Netflix Geeked Week: Gaming showcased that not just console and PC owners but mobile players will also be treated to a plethora of exciting video games by the end of this year. The recently concluded event was a part of the Summer Game Fest, which is in full swing, and revealed that there will be 50+ games that will be on Netflix by the end of this year.

The mobile platform has slowly grown over the years with respect to video games. Netflix's move to introduce gaming to its subscription service indicated the company's intention to focus on games. The recent showcase features further strides that the streaming giant has made on the matter with a number of exciting indie titles on the horizon.

Netflix Geeked Week: Gaming (2022) - A number of beloved titles are headed to the streaming giant's video games section by this year

Part of the Summer Game Fest 2022 line-up, Netflix Geeked Week: Games showcase was held on June 10. The official Twitter channel for the event shared a montage which provides a glimpse at some of the 50+ titles that will land on Netflix by the end of this year.

The titles shown in the montage are as follows:

Reigns - Three Kingdoms - A Tinder-sque management game dealing with royalty

- A Tinder-sque management game dealing with royalty Wild Things

La Casa De Papel - Put on the Dali mask as a game based on the show is on the way.

Mahjong Solitaire - Best of both worlds.

- Best of both worlds. Desta - Coming from the makers of Monument Valley and Alba, experience surreal landscapes of Desta's dreams and memories in the turn-based strategy game.

- Coming from the makers of Monument Valley and Alba, experience surreal landscapes of Desta's dreams and memories in the turn-based strategy game. Raji - An epic based on Indian mythology with a little girl trying to save her brother.

- An epic based on Indian mythology with a little girl trying to save her brother. Spiritfarer - A spirit management title aboard a ship.

- A spirit management title aboard a ship. Shadow and Bones: Destinies - A narrative RPG in early development.

Netflix Geeked is playing Poinpy #GeekedWeek



Shadow and Bone: Destinies is a narrative RPG in early development.

Poinpy - Follow the cute Poinpy running away from a blue monster. The hype of the title has taken over the event.

- Follow the cute Poinpy running away from a blue monster. The hype of the title has taken over the event. Immortality

Terra Nil - A title dealing with issues of climate change and environmental crisis

- A title dealing with issues of climate change and environmental crisis Before Your Eyes - A beloved indie adventure game from 2021 following a recently deceased protagonist's journey to the afterlife.

- A beloved indie adventure game from 2021 following a recently deceased protagonist's journey to the afterlife. The Queen's Gambit Chess - Touted as a love letter to the 2020 show The Queen's Gambit, players will get to "take some lessons from Mr Shaibel, play matches against Borgov or compete against friends."

The Queen's Gambit Chess - A game based on the 2020 show where players can take lessons from Mr Shaibel, play matches against Borgov or compete against friends.

Nailed It - Baking Bash

Hello Kitty Happiness Parade

Lucky Luna - Inspired by the Japanese folklore story 'The tale of Bamboo Cutter,' it is a side-scrolling platformer.

- Inspired by the Japanese folklore story 'The tale of Bamboo Cutter,' it is a side-scrolling platformer. Oxenfree - Another iconic indie game which was a supernatural mystery adventure. A sequel is coming later this year making it a perfect time to play the original.

- Another iconic indie game which was a supernatural mystery adventure. A sequel is coming later this year making it a perfect time to play the original. Kentucky Route Zero - The point and click adventure is an iconic title and players will be delighted that it is coming.

- The point and click adventure is an iconic title and players will be delighted that it is coming. Too Hot to Handle - Based on the hit reality tv show on Netflix and also, supposedly, Geoff Keighley's new favorite game.

Netflix Gaming adds the video games present in their collection directly to the user's subscription. The ones mentioned above not only feature games that are based on series from the platform but also beloved indie games that have their own community.

The Summer Game Fest has revealed fresh glimpses, trailers and announcements about all things video games. It is exciting to see these titles being brought to the streaming platform in the near future.

To learn more about the Summer Game Fest, announcements, and reveals, keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the same here.

