Twitch streamer Michael Reeves reacts to Detroit: Become Human’s major plot twist.

The article contains spoilers. Earlier today, Twitch streamers Michael Reeves and Lily Pichu hilariously reacted to Detroit: Become Human's major plot twist. During their most recent livestream, the duo can be seen reacting to the final plot twist of the massively popular title, Detroit: Become Human, wherein it has been revealed that Alice was an actual android this whole time.

After learning the whole truth about Alice being an android this whole time, Michael Reeves hilariously notes:

What, You dumb bit**. You are an android? And you complain that much? Are you f****** me? Are you fuc*? How can a f****** machine complain so god damn much? How can a f****** machine want to sleep in a bed?

Almost instantly, Michael Reeves understood the entire plot twist and began to question the possible plot holes in the storyline.

Fans react to the major plot twist

As expected, Michael Reeves' hilarious reaction to the plot twist elicited quite a lot of interesting responses from viewers. Here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers.

Understanding the massive plot twist of Detroit: Become Human

As a whole, Detroit: Become Human is a beautiful story about a robot (Kara) and how she took care of a human (Alice) and did whatever it took to keep her safe from prominent dangers.

However, it's not as simple and straightforward as it might look from the outside. Towards the very end of the title, there is this big plot twist that reveals that Alice was actually an android this whole time.

The plot twist came as a massive hit for players, as the emotional bond between Kara and Alice seemed a bit useless with this twist. As per the majority of players after this massive revelation, the storyline felt like it missed out on something really special.

It goes without saying, but the prospect of a robot taking care of a human like her own mother and having that special overwhelming bond with her was quite emotional and special at the same time.

So basically, the whole point of that plot twist is to show that love is love, it doesn't depend on what the other person is from the inside.

Notably, many of our favorite video games and titles have beautifully written stories, characters, dialogues, and not to mention, crazy plot twists. Some of these plot twists add a hint of emotional and symbolic depth to the entire storyline, while others fail to impress the community.

Either way, plot twists play a major role in making any title, series, or even movie for that matter an immense success.

