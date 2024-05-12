5 games like Animal Well on Xbox

While players on various platforms are having fun with Animal Well, Xbox fans are missing out on that as the title is not released for their console. Metroidvania games are fun to play if you choose a good one. Not only do you get a title that is fun to put hours into, but it also doesn't harm your wallet as it's a smaller-scale title.

Animal Well is a Metroidvania game released for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC on May 9, 2024. The game has garnered massive success in a short duration with overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam.

Since this single-player title is so interesting, with fans praising it for its amazing visuals and art style, we found five games that have a similar feel to Animal Well for Xbox.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the writer's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

These games feel and play similar to Animal Well on Xbox

1) La-Mulana

La-Mulana will bring out the archeologist inside you. (Image via Playism)

La-Mulana is a 12-year-old game that was released back in 2012 for PC and Xbox One. This indie action-adventure platformer was appreciated by the fanbase with positive reviews all across the board. La-Mulana is a difficult game that pushes the limits of the player like retro games used to be. This title has a similar look and feel to Animal Well as its visuals make up a huge chunk of the game.

2) Flashback

Flashback was not rebooted, it was reimagined (Image via Ubisoft)

Flashback was released back in 2013 for Xbox 360, PC, and PlayStation 3 to mixed reviews. However, that doesn't mean the game is not worth trying out. Flashback was published by Ubisoft and advertised as an action-adventure platformer in a cyberpunk-type environment.

This RPG will test your skills as you navigate your way through this 2.5D side-scroller world. Flashback has a similar color palate to Animal Well which gives it a similar feel. While the gameplay is different because one is a 2D game and the other is a 2.5D, they both complement each other by sharing similar visuals.

3) Slime Rancher

Slime Rancher is a first-person Metroidvania-style game. (Image via Monomi Park)

While Slime Rancher is a first-person game, it doesn't change the fact the title is made to explore the environment on an epic adventure. In this game, you will play the game as Beatrix LeBeau, a young rancher who decides to leave planet Earth to start her life where she can grow wrangling slimes for a living.

The vibrant environment of Slime Rancher is what makes it a close substitute for Animal Well as you go on adventures. The reviews for this game have been overwhelmingly positive which makes it easy to recommend for the Xbox players who want to play something similar to Animal Well. It is available for PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 to sit back and enjoy.

4) The Last Faith

The Last Faith will teach you what the word "difficult" really means. (Image via Playstack)

The Last Faith was released a year ago in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, and Nintendo Switch to very positive reviews. It did exceptionally well as it was a Metroidvania with the elements of a soulslike which should tell you how difficult it is in nature. The Last Faith has a dark atmosphere and combat that requires precision if you want to survive in this merciless world.

The difficulty of this game and the bluish color palette is what makes The Last Faith a game similar to Animal Well. What also makes them relatable in a way is that both the titles use pixelated graphics as an art style which works in their favor.

5) Nine Witches: Family Disruption

Nine Witches: Family Disruption has comedy, history, and adventure! (Image via Blowfish Studios)

This indie action-adventure game has received very positive reviews. Nine Witches: Family Disruption is a game with pixel graphics that bring humor and history to its adventure as you traverse the World War 2 setting to stop an evil curse that has been released all over the world. The game was developed by Indiesrupyion for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC in 2020.

The adventure of Nine Witches: Family Disruption feels similar to Animal Well. The color palate and the pixelated graphics make the game feel retro. While it may not be as difficult as Animal Well, it is still an adventure that will bring the Xbox players fun that they would regret overlooking.