Best Metroidvania games you should not miss out on in 2024

Metroidvania is a genre that is quite popular among fans for its simple nature and grounded controls. It's fairly easy to get into any type of Metroidvania game even though they are all unique in their way. In recent years, we have seen this genre flooded with cult classics such as Hollow Knight, Skul: The Hero Slayer, and BioGun, which make this type a no-brainer for many.

With how AAA gaming is struggling to stay afloat because of the studios releasing unfinished games, it is time for the fans to experience something new. Our recommendation is to try out games in this genre, and if you don't know where to begin, here is a list of some Metroidvania games from 2024 that are worth a try.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

Best Metroidvania games you should check out in 2024

1) Durdanto

Durdanto makes owning a PC worth it (image via Steam)

Durdanto was released in March 2024 exclusively for PC and garnered positive fan ratings all across the board. The story of Durdanto revolves around our protagonist Subok, who is set on a path to discover lost secrets and confront enemies who have possession of three powerful elemental sorceries.

However, your character is strong as well, as his arsenal is jam-packed with a trusty sword, a powerful bow, and a range of special skills that are unique to him. The journey in Durdanto will last you a few good hours where vanquishing your enemies and fulfilling your destiny will motivate you to play throughout the game.

2) Moonlight Pulse

Fighting Parasites inside a turtle has never been this cool (image via Steam)

Metroidvania games become classics if they have a unique element attached to them, and Moonlight Pulse is here to do just that. Moonlight Pulse is a 2D action platformer that was released in April 2024 exclusively for PC. What sets it apart from others is the fact that you are literally inside a giant space turtle's body!

Inside the turtle's body, you will get to fight parasitic monsters while switching between different heroes with their unique abilities. You will have to deal with tight controls as you encounter difficult boss fights that will test your patience and skills, all the while ensuring that your team is not left behind.

Overall the beautiful environments and the soundtrack are what make this game an experience that will have you playing for hours!

3) Trophy Knight

Trophy Knight is the Metroidvania we are looking forward to (image via Steam)

Trophy Knight is another PC exclusive on this list, but it is unfortunately not out right now. But you can still access a free demo to try it out for yourself from Steam until it releases later this year. Trophy Knight is an action game where our main character defeats tough bosses in epic battles to seek redemption.

The pixel art does a great job of blending in with the quests you are provided with until you defeat the final enemy. You might think that defeating the final boss would bring your adventure to an end, but that is simply not true as you can go on quests to collect trophies for your trophy display.

This may sound easy right now, but we must warn you of the dangers that lurk in the narrow dungeon corridor. You will have to be vigilant throughout your playthrough because enemies can attack you from places you would never expect!

4) Venture to the Vile

The ambiance of Rainy Brook makes Venture to the Vile a must-try (image via Steam)

Venture to the Vile is a Metroidvania game available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This game has a lot of unique features that make it stand out from the rest of the bunch, like weather that influences gameplay, dynamic day and night cycles, and more!

Venture to the Vile is a spooky-themed Metroidvania game that takes place in Rainy Brook, which has been infested with viles. The story has you, the player, go on a rescue mission to save your friend Ella while pulling all sorts of maneuvers in this action-focused platformer game.

Not only you will be going on an adventure in Rainy Brook, but you will also come across silly villagers who will require your help as you get to know more about the place.

5) Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

A must try for all Metroidvania fans out there (image via Steam)

Last but not least, we have Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist which was released in March of this year with a positive reception from the fans and even managed to get a solid 10/10 from some on Steam. Ender Magnolia is a 2D action RPG that takes place in a place known as the Land of Fumes, where the kingdom is run by magic and technology.

You will get to explore abandoned cities and ruined locations to dig deep into the mystery of the Land of Fumes. When it comes to the story of Ender Magnolia, we can confidently say that you will get invested in no time. The humans and Homunculi have their differences, and the Land of Fumes is filled with undiscovered secrets that make people lose their minds.

Your journey will see you fighting enemies and curing those who have been corrupted. But in the end, you will be faced with the hard decision of who gets to live, humans or Homunculi? This Metroidvania game is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC as well.