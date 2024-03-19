5 upcoming platformer games in 2024 to watch out for

Get ready to experience a grand adventure with these new platformer games in 2024. From returning classics like Shadow of the Ninja to the brand new Metroidvania adventure of Crowsworn, this year is shaping up to be great for fans of the platformer genre.

Today, we have handpicked some of these anticipated titles that we believe you should watch out for in 2024. These upcoming platformer games in 2024 promise to take you on a vivid journey full of challenge, exploration, and, of course, platforming.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 upcoming platformer games in 2024 that are worth playing

1) Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn

Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn brings back the classic NES feel with improved gameplay and controls. (Image via NatsumeAtari)

Release date: Summer 2024 (Confirmed)

Platforms: PC, Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch

If you are looking for a classic platforming adventure, look no further than Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn. It is a reboot of the 90s NES title Shadow of the Ninja.

Developed by Dotemu, the studio behind TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn promises to retain the side-scrolling platforming action of the original while offering a visual overhaul for modern 2024 systems.

Fans of the original game will appreciate its classic weapons and returning enemies and bosses, while newcomers can experience it for the first time. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in summer 2024.

2) Earthblade

Experience a world with seamless exploration, challenging combat, and countless mysteries in Earthblade. (Image via Extremely OK Games, Ltd.)

Release date: 2024 (Confirmed)

Platforms: PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

From the creators of critically acclaimed Celeste comes Earthblade, a new 2D exploration-focused platformer. This title promises a beautiful pixel art style with rewarding exploration and an interconnected-level design.

Earthblade promises a blend of Celeste-like platforming with the ability to equip various weapons and face monstrous enemies. Expect a beautiful narrative like Celeste that unfolds through environmental storytelling and character monologues.

If you like Celeste, Earthblade is one of the platformer games in 2024 that you must check out. This title is expected to release this year on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

3) Replaced

REPLACED combines free-flow action combat with platforming in a beautiful pixel art style. (Image via Coatsink)

Release date: Second half of 2024 (Expected)

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X/S

Replaced aims to take a more narrative-driven approach to the platformer genre. Developed by Sad Cat Studios, Replaced is a 2.5D sci-fi action platformer game set in an alternate retro-futuristic America.

You play as R.E.A.C.H., an artificial intelligence who is trapped in a human body against its will. Now, you have to navigate through a dystopian world with corrupt governmental control. The dark cyberpunk aesthetic of the game is visually unique and gives Replaced its own identity. Replaced is scheduled for release sometime in 2024. The game will be available on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

4) Crowsworn

Hollow Knight-inspired Crowsworn is one of the most anticipated platformer games in 2024. (Image via Mongoose Rodeo)

Release date: 2024 (Expected)

Platforms: PC

This Kickstarter-funded by Mongoose Rodeo is one of the most anticipated platformer games in 2024. Crowsworn puts players in the land of Fearanndal, a once vibrant kingdom. It features a gothic 2D hand-drawn aesthetic, interesting NPCs, and platforming combined with action-packed combat.

Much like Hollow Knight, Crowsworn offers a Metroidvania-style gameplay with platforming and challenging boss fights at its center. Crowsworn is visually appealing, with a detailed hand-drawn art style that brings its gothic world to life. Crowsworn is expected to release on PC via Steam in 2024.

5) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Silksong promises to build on the original and provide a better platforming, action, and story. (Image via Team Cherry)

Release date: 2024 (Unconfirmed)

Platforms: PC, Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch.

While not confirmed for 2024, Hollow Knight: Silksong is likely to come out this year. Team Cherry’s sequel to the critically acclaimed Hollow Knight is one of the most anticipated platformer games in 2024. Hollow Knight: Silksong has a lot of hype leading up to its release. The title promises to expand on the original's formula by introducing a brand-new 2D world, revamped combat, and faster movement.

In SIlksong, you play as Hornet. Her acrobatic and fast playstyle offers a different approach to platforming and combat compared to the Knight from the first game. Silksong promises a new story narrated in the same fragmented style as the original. With its challenging combat, rich lore, and stunning visuals, Silksong is one game you should look out for this year. The game is confirmed to be released on PC, Xbox, and Switch, with later ports to PlayStation.

The platforming genre is timeless and each release brings its own twist on the classic genre. Whether you prefer a narrative driver experience or a precision platformer, these upcoming platformer games in 2024 are sure to catch your attention.