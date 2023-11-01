5 platformer GOTY contenders for 2023

Platformer games come in a wide variety of styles, and the GOTY contenders for 2023 are no exception. While it’s not a genre I play a lot of, I did as a much younger man. Many of the games I count as all-time favorites: Super Mario World, Ninja Gaiden 2, and Mega Man 4 are all fantastic titles in this genre. So, I looked hard at the games that could easily stand up as the best in 2023. Thankfully, this year did not disappoint.

Some of the best games this year so far were platformers and deserve GOTY status. However, this is just a group of contenders - as the year goes on, we may change this list a little and see what else belongs.

Which platformers deserve to be 2023 GOTY?

1) Hi-Fi Rush

Review Link: Hi-Fi Rush

Available On: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming Microsoft Windows

Part 3D platformer, part awesome rhythm game, Hi-Fi Rush is an amazing concept. I’m glad to see all the success it has received. Tango Gameworks stealth-dropped this game early in 2023, and it has been overwhelmingly fun. The music is rad and catchy, the gameplay is sharp, and the characters are memorable.

Visually, the game is stunning, on top of all that. The bright, colorful graphics and sharp sense of humor make this a GOTY contender in the platformer genre for certain. If you’re on the fence about it, take it from us: This game shreds.

2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Review Link: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Available On: Nintendo Switch

I refuse to stop telling people how great Super Mario Bros. Wonder is - because it’s a GOTY contender on its own. It’s a casual, fun, multiplayer Super Mario Bros. experience. But it also hides tons of secrets, intensely challenging platforming stages, and so many different ways to approach it.

Playing it with friends makes it incredibly fun. It’s easily one of the best platformer games I’ve ever played, never mind just in 2023. If it’s not a GOTY contender, I simply don’t know what is. We’ve talked about it before, but it bears repeating.

3) Pizza Tower

Review Link: N/A

Available On: Windows

Pizza Tower is a game I want badly to spend more time on. It has such a charming, off-the-wall look and incredibly fun gameplay. As I’ve said before, it reminds me of the Wario platformers, and that’s a great compliment. Wario has had some incredible games - not counting the tedious mini-game collections.

Honestly, Pizza Tower is pretty addictive. I never thought I’d say a game about reclaiming a pizza business would be a GOTY contender, platformer or not, but here we are. It’s a great year to be a gamer.

4) Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Review Link: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Available On: Nintendo Switch

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is exactly how a game like this should be remade. It had top-notch, gorgeous graphics; everything remained as cute as before, but with visuals that I was genuinely surprised by. Kirby, as a whole, is a pretty slow, fun platformer - unless you want to go fast, that’s an option.

It’s another game that I was kind of surprised made my GOTY contenders this year, but I shouldn’t be. It’s sincerely a great, fun, family-friendly game. There were plenty of platformers this year, but not many wowed me like Kirby did.

5) Blasphemous 2

Review Link: N/A

Available On: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

From cute and cuddly to gore-filled and violent, just how I like it. I adored Blasphemous, even if I was rotten at it. The sequel is more of the same but so much better. Blasphemous 2 is incredible, and if you’re into platforming, Souls-like titles, then look no further than this GOTY contender.

It has everything I want: Metroidvania-style exploration, intense religious themes, lots of sorrow, and, of course, tight, perfect gameplay. You don’t need to play the first one to get it, either. It helps, but you don’t have to.

2023 isn’t over yet, and there are still more games to come. If another platformer comes along that is worthy of being a GOTY contender, we’ll add it to the list, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda Gaming.