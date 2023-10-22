Super Mario Bros. Wonder W3 special course: How to unlock, rewards, and more

Super Mario Bros. Wonder marks the return of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and the other franchise characters. Coupled with that, developers have added stages, mechanics, and numerous extra elements, including the special courses in each world. These are hidden levels for the completionists, offering extended experience and rewards.

To know more about the rewards for World Three, read on to the end.

How to unlock Super Mario Bros. Wonder W3 Special Course, rewards, and more

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, there are special levels hidden throughout the map. To unlock them, it is necessary to perform a series of steps, which can be more or less simple in some cases.

The third world, Shining Falls, is characterized by a polygonal landscape design, dark colors combined with gold and metallic tones. Large octahedral structures float in the sky, and some pour golden waterfalls into the landscape below.

The world contains thirteen levels:

The Hoppycat Trial: Hop, Hop, and Awaaay The Anglefish Trial: Ready, Aim, Fly! The Midway Trial: Hop to It The Sharp Trial: Launch to Victory The Sugarstar Trial: Across the Night Sky The Final Trial: Zip Track Dash POOF! Badge Challenge Crouching High Jump I Search Party An Empty Park? Break Time! Unreachable Treasure? Break Time! Watery Wonder Tokens Break Time! Timer-Switch Climb Break Time! Timer-Switch Dash Royal Seed Mansion

In addition to these levels, a Poplin Shop will be added to the experience, allowing you to purchase various items.

To unlock the special course in World Three of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you must go to the last Poplin House and talk to the character inside. This will open a new path, and you can access the extra level called Triple Threat Deluge.

The level requires good reflexes as the difficulty is very high. Furthermore, the camera perspective changes occasionally, so you must adjust to the new view. You will be attacked by various objects thrown on the stage while overcoming some obstacles. The level name refers to the trio of Lakitus throwing spike balls at you.

The reward for this special course is a Wonder Seed, although you can find another one along the way.

That concludes our brief guide to the special course in Super Mario Bros. Wonder World Three.