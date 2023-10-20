All power-ups in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the latest entry in the acclaimed platformer series from Nintendo. This time around, it is not a simple rehash, as Nintendo has gone all out to ensure it's the most innovative and fun 2D entry in the franchise to date. This is felt not just based on its presentation and level design but also power-ups, many of which are brand new.

With newfound creativity under its hood, there are various power-ups in Super Mario Bros. Wonder for fans to try out.

Here are all the power-ups found throughout Super Mario Bros. Wonder

1) Elephant Fruit

The biggest (both metaphorically and physically) and most exciting inclusion is the Elephant Fruit. First showcased at the end of the game's debut trailer, this red-and-white fruit transforms Mario and his friends into an Elephant form. This turns them into anthropomorphic elephants with super strength, allowing them to break bricks by walking through them.

In this form, players can attack foes with the trunks and even douse them with water. Despite their huge size, or perhaps because of it, the Elephant form also allows dashing across two block-wide gaps. Any and all characters can use this power-up. If power fantasy was a power-up, then this is it.

2) Bubble Flower

Another newcomer is the Bubble Flower. This peculiar flower is obtained through golden mystery bricks like other ones, except the pink flower is encased within a floating bubble. This powerup grants the wearer a pink suit, allowing them to blow bubbles at enemies.

Those who come into contact with these bubbles will be encased inside, leading them to be defeated. Additionally, the spawned bubbles can be used as stepping stones for additional platforming efforts. Alongside the next power-up, this does help make the game easier for newcomers.

3) Drill Mushroom

Another bizarre mushroom in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the Drill mushroom, has a black-and-red head. Obtaining it dons the character with a similarly colored suit with a drill hat. This is key as this power-up allows digging through the floor and ceiling. It can also smash through specific objects, like crystalline surfaces.

Players will find this power-up in stages with many hazards that cannot be navigated normally. With this powerup, however, players can dig into the surface to avoid being hit by any hazards, even if it collides with their location. What's more, the helmet also protects the wearer from falling projectiles. Besides these, there are other power-ups fans of the series will be all too familiar with.

4) Super Mushroom

The most common mushroom in the series' history is the fly-agaric-inspired Super Mushroom. It causes the character to grow in size. This allows them to smash through bricks their smaller forms cannot. It also lets players take an additional hit, after which they will revert to their small form.

The Super Mushroom has been a mainstay in the series since the original game, and that will likely be the case for future installments as well.

5) Fire Flower

Another fan-favorite, the Fire Flower, is a very sought-after powerup. On obtaining this flower, characters' will switch into a white-and-red colored attire. It also allows users to chuck bouncing fire projectiles.

These can take out enemies before they can get close. It can be tricky to hit foes with the hopping nature of the fireballs, but it is undoubtedly one of the best abilities in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

6) Invincible Star

Finally, we arrive at the best and most iconic Super Mario power-up: the Invincible Star. Visually, it is a simple golden star with two eyes, but it is by far the strongest power-up in the series' three-decade-old history.

In short, it makes the user invulnerable for a brief period, accompanied by the iconic musical cue. Any enemies or projectiles that collide with the user will be instantly defeated. It should be obvious, however, that it does not make the user immune to falling off the stage, so there's that.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch