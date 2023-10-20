All playable characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder includes multiple playable characters, each with their own unique appearances and costumes. This isn't the first time a Mario game has received multiple playable characters. Previous entries in the franchise featured multiple playable characters as well, but they'd been restricted to Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad.

The roster has been expanded in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. However, it's worth noting that barring a few characters in the game, everyone else is at an equal footing when it comes to their powers and abilities. That said, here are all the playable characters that you will see in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

What are the playable characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

As of now, there are eight playable characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. These are as follows:

Mario

Luigi

Princess Peach

Princess Daisy

Toad

Toadette

Nabbit

Yoshi

From the list mentioned above, barring Nabbit and Yoshi, all other characters are at the same level when it comes to their powers and abilities. Their appearance is the only thing that sets them apart in the game. It's rather interesting to see characters like Princess Daisy and Toadette being playable in a mainline Mario game.

As for Nabbit and Yoshi, these two come with special abilities. This makes them perfectly suited for children or other individuals who wish to make their way through the game without much difficulty.

Nabbit is a character that can jump slightly higher than the others on the roster. Not just that, this character does not take damage at all. So if you're playing as Nabbit, and you're being attacked by one of the several monsters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you don't need to be afraid of dying because you're invincible. However, your invincibility does not matter if you fall into the void, as you will die.

As for Yoshi, this is probably the most broken character in the game so far. Just like Nabbit, he also doesn't take any damage from the enemies on the course. He can also eat some of the smaller minions on the course and then spit them out, either to break obstacles or hurt other enemies in front of him.

Lastly, Yoshi can use his tongue as a grapplehook to cover longer distances, and he can float in air for a short period of time, giving you some precious few seconds to try and make up for missing a platform. To make things slightly fair, Nabbit and Yoshi cannot use powerups in the game.

Overall, it's interesting to see Nintendo add more playable characters to its games. Hopefully, more characters from the Mario universe will be added as the days progress!