Super Mario Bros. Wonder Flower Coins: How to get, use, and more

As players platform through the wonderful world of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, they will be met with countless collectibles and goodies, many of which are new. As Nintendo's latest major platformer takes place in the Flower Kingdom, this also includes the new Flower Coins. These purple-colored coins are a new type of currency, and players will find many of them throughout the various levels.

But what exactly are they, and do they serve a greater purpose in the overarching gameplay of Super Mario Bros. Wonder? Let's find out.

What are Flower Coins in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

First shown off in the debut gameplay trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, players were curious about these shiny purple coins scattered throughout the levels. With the game out now for the Nintendo Switch, they can see what these coins do for themselves. First off, there are two types of Flower Coins: the small ones, and the big ones that are worth 10 of the smaller ones.

The former are very common, and players can easily hoard them as they navigate the levels using various power-ups. The latter are rarer in comparison, and show up as a big flower-shaped coin with the number "10." In a nutshell, they have more uses than simply being collectibles. Whichever ones players collect are added to a single pool of Flower Coins.

These can be spent at stores called Poplin Shops. Each vendor houses different items to purchase, but all of them are useful. The list includes 1-Up Mushrooms, which grant extra lives, and Standees, which can help act as markers for other gamers. Furthermore, different Badges are also available for purchase, which can alter gameplay and playstyles in varied ways.

If players want to buy them all - and we're sure completionists do - then they will need to gather many Flower Coins in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Finding the "10" Flower Coins especially can be challenging at times. This is due to them often being placed out of the way of the normal level progression or barred behind difficult platforming sections as a reward.

If players are hurting for Flower Coins, they can try using the new playable character Nabbit. Like the Yoshis, this character is immune to damage, so it is a good entry point for new gamers and younger audiences. However, Nabbit cannot use any power-ups like Mario and friends can. This trait is also why any extra power-ups encountered by this character will be turned into extra Flower Coins

All in all, considering they allow players to get their hands on some excellent items that can help spice up gameplay or even make it easier, it is recommended to collect as many Flower Coins as possible.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a 2.5D platformer developed and published by Nintendo. As the latest installment in the long-running Super Mario series, it is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console. To celebrate the occasion, a Mario Wonder-themed Nintendo Switch OLED model has also been launched.