All badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, explored

Badges are a brand new feature that Nintendo has introduced in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. These items confer interesting abilities to players, allowing them to clear levels easily. There are a lot of badges in the game, each with unique abilities. What makes it most interesting is that not every badge suits each level, so players must think before picking a badge before a level.

These Super Mario Bros. Wonder badges can be considered a boon for the game. Given that they're a brand new feature, they will add a new dimension to the overall gameplay seen in the game.

How do the Super Mario Bros. Wonder badges work

Before you embark upon a course, you can select only one badge from the list of Super Mario Bros. badges available to you.

Once you've selected the badge and are attempting a course in the game, you can trigger the badge power as and when you need it. That said, here's a list of the badges available in the game so far:

Parachute Cap : When in the air, press "R" to open your cap and glide downwards.

: When in the air, press "R" to open your cap and glide downwards. Wall-Climb Jump: Kick off a wall and jump straight up one time.

Kick off a wall and jump straight up one time. Dolphin Kick : While underwater, press R to gain a speed boost. This boost can break blocks.

: While underwater, press R to gain a speed boost. This boost can break blocks. Timed High Jump : Allows you to jump higher than usual, even on sand, provided you time it accurately.

: Allows you to jump higher than usual, even on sand, provided you time it accurately. Crouching High Jump : Crouch and jump higher than normal.

: Crouch and jump higher than normal. Floating High Jump : Jump high and then float for a short duration.

: Jump high and then float for a short duration. Fast Dash : Allows you to dash quicker.

: Allows you to dash quicker. Grappling Vine : Use a vine as a grappling hook to cover long distances.

: Use a vine as a grappling hook to cover long distances. Boosting Spin Jump : Grants double jump.

: Grants double jump. Sensor : Your character will glow when close to an important item.

: Your character will glow when close to an important item. Coin Magnet : Coins come to your character automatically.

: Coins come to your character automatically. Coin Reward : Defeating an enemy will grant you bonus coins.

: Defeating an enemy will grant you bonus coins. Auto Super Mushroom: Grants access to a super mushroom at the start of a course.

Grants access to a super mushroom at the start of a course. All Bubble Power : Transform into a bubble irrespective of the powerup you collect.

: Transform into a bubble irrespective of the powerup you collect. All Drill Power : Transform into a drill irrespective of the powerup you collect.

: Transform into a drill irrespective of the powerup you collect. All Elephant Power : Transform into an Elephant irrespective of the powerup you collect.

: Transform into an Elephant irrespective of the powerup you collect. All Fire Power : Transform into a fire form irrespective of the powerup you collect.

: Transform into a fire form irrespective of the powerup you collect. Safety Bounce : Can fall into lava or poison once and then jump back up without dying in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

: Can fall into lava or poison once and then jump back up without dying in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Add ! Blocks : Add ! blocks to courses that serve as platforms, contain extra items, and more

: Add ! blocks to courses that serve as platforms, contain extra items, and more Rhythm Jump : Rhythmic jumping gives players extra coins.

: Rhythmic jumping gives players extra coins. Spring Feet: You cannot run. Instead, you bounce throughout the course.

You cannot run. Instead, you bounce throughout the course. Invisibility : Grants invisibility.

: Grants invisibility. Jet Run: Unlimited dashes.

Unlimited dashes. Sound Off?: Hear Strange voices

That concludes the list of badges that you will come across in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Although the gameplay is simple, the addition and usage of these badges will open up new avenues for players while attempting a course.