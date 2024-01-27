5 games like Bloodborne that you can play on PC

There aren't many games like Bloodborne out there. FromSoftware decided to depart from the slow and grinding combat of the Souls franchise for this entry, and it worked marvelously. The only likely reason more people don't talk about the title is because it's a PlayStation exclusive. It’s been almost a decade after its release, but it still hasn't arrived on PC. Even Kratos has made his way to PC with God of War (2018).

The only way to satisfy your craving for some excellent Souls-like action is to find games like Bloodborne on PC. If that’s what you want, we've got you covered.

Here are five games like Bloodborne that you can play on PC.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 PC games like Bloodborne

1) Lies of P

Lies of P (Image via NEOWIZ)

Released in 2023, Lies of P has quickly cemented itself as one of the best Souls-like games out there. It was the first AAA title for both developer Round8 Studio and publisher Neowiz. The title perfectly captures the eerie and gothic vibe of Bloodborne while still staying true to its own identity. Its story is heavily inspired by Carlo Collodi's Pinnochio but can be a bit of a pain to follow at times.

However, the developer has knocked it out of the park with Lies of P's combat system. Enemies hit hard, and there is a lot of emphasis placed on the parry mechanic. Every single element works in tandem to bring forth a marvelous experience. The varied environments are beautiful, and the art style is very aesthetically pleasing.

As far as games like Bloodborne go, it is easy to see that Lies of P has drawn inspiration from the FromSoftware title.

2) Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen (Image via CI Games)

Lords of the Fallen took everything that its 2014 predecessor did wrong and improved it with something new. While the game still functions like most Souls-like titles out there, it sets itself apart with its realm jumping mechanics. Your journey will see you travel between two different realms to solve puzzles, kill enemies, or just for fun.

The game world is amazing, and the combat is smooth. Even though the bosses feel lackluster at times, the masterfully designed levels leading up to them make up for it.

Lords of the Fallen is one of the best Souls-like titles of 2023, and you should give it a try if you're looking for games like Bloodborne.

3) Remnant 2

Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Remnant: From the Ashes was often referred to as Dark Souls with guns. Remnant 2 took that idea and ran with it to deliver a masterfully crafted Souls-like third-person shooter. The gunplay in this entry is as crisp as ever, and the combat has been refined to the max and feels even smoother than in the first game. The procedurally generated levels are amazing and offer a ton of replayability.

The disturbing environments and excellent boss battles will have you pouring hours and hours into this adventure. The variety of enemies is endless, and you will find new creatures to shoot every time you decide to head over to a new location.

You should give Remnant 2 a try if you're looking for games like Bloodborne.

4) Nioh 2

Nioh 2 (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Almost three years after its release, Nioh 2 is still one of the best Souls-like games out there. Its fast-paced combat, beautiful story, and fantastic environments bring a lot to the table for fans of the genre.

The title has a lot of new features, like the burst counter mechanic, which is excellent at rewarding you for your timing. However, the punishment for getting it wrong is also as grand as the reward. The different weapon types offer a ton of flexibility to players, and there are enough choices to fit just about any play style.

Nioh 2 offers an amazing Souls-like experience and is the perfect title to pick up if you're looking for games like Bloodborne.

5) Dark Souls 3

Dark Souls III (Image via FromSoftware)

Dark Souls 3 was the perfect game to close out FromSoftware's legendary Souls franchise. It was released exactly a year after Bloodborne, back in 2016, and it took much inspiration from the PlayStation exclusive. While DS3 still sticks to the basics, a lot of its environments, and especially its bosses, remind people of the fast and unforgiving bosses of Bloodborne.

If you are a fan of the Dark Souls series, you should find no reason to complain about its third entry. FromSoftware took everything that made the original titles so great and refined them to the max.

There aren't a lot of games like Bloodborne out there, but Dark Souls III fits the bill.