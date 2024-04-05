5 games like Dragon’s Dogma 2 to play on PS5

Apart from the initial setbacks received on release, Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 has established itself as one of the best RPGs in the world. Mainline Dragon’s Dogma games present a sense of grand adventures, incredible characters, and in-depth character customization options. All these aspects have become synonymous with the franchise and its distinct identity.

However, these aspects are not exclusive to the franchise. On PlayStation 5, many games offer a similar experience to that of Dragon’s Dogma 2. In this list, we have listed five such games that are similar in terms of scale, pacing, and RPG mechanics as Dragon’s Dogma 2 for the PlayStation 5.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is solely based on the writer's opinions.

Five games like Dragon’s Dogma 2 to play on PlayStation 5

1) Elden Ring

Explore the vast world of Elden Ring. (Image via Sony)

Starting the list with FromSoftware’s most recent game in their acclaimed Souls-like genre, Elden Ring’s story takes inspiration from popular dark fantasy novels. Director Hidetaka Miyazaki even added the writer of the popular medieval fantasy, Game of Thrones. to the team. His contribution to the story’s themes is very prominent.

Elden Ring is a vast game. It has a massive open-world map that takes hundreds of hours to completely explore. Elden Ring also features a massive collection of weapons and built choices. This grand scale, customization options, and rich lore make Elden Ring bound to resonate dearly with the Dragon’s Dogma fans.

2) Monster Hunter: World

Battle giant monsters in Monster Hunter: World. (Image via Capcom)

From the developers of Dragon’s Dogma 2, Monster Hunter: World is yet another massive RPG game, in which, players create their customized hunters to take on colossal monsters to hunt them down and gather resources which are then sold or used for better weapons.

Although this loop may feel very repetitive after a while, the immersive story, great characters, and the interactive open world keep the journey intriguing for hundreds of hours. If you enjoy in-depth customization and fighting massive creatures, Monster Hunter: World will be a treat for you.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Experience the grim dark of Witcher 3. (Image via CDPR)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a dark fantasy similar to Dragon’s Dogma games, and is also considered one of the best AAA open-world RPGs ever made. Boasting multiple awards, including the “Game of the Year” award from 2015, the game follows the story of a Witcher named Geralt, from the school of Wolf. He is on a journey to save a girl named Ciri whose fate determines the destiny of the world.

The exploration in the game is unbelievably vast. It also featured character customization and a very active modding community. In 2022, CDPR released a next-gen update for the game. Know more about it in our Witcher 3 Next-Gen review, which makes the title worth playing in 2024.

4) Shadow of the Colossus

Stand tall against colossus in Shadow of the Colossus. (Image via Sony)

Shadow of the Colossus is an e­xceptional game, unlike any othe­r. Launched in 2005, this semi-open-world title­ was groundbreaking, and it massively influence­d storytelling in video games. The­ game follows a warrior's quest to defe­at giant guardians. He collects their souls to re­vive his loved one.

Cine­matic views and the contrast betwe­en the tiny hero and towe­ring colossi give this game its unique visual identity. Though it was released decades ago, it had accomplished something that games released in the modern era struggle to do. If scaling e­normous beasts in Dragon’s Dogma 2 thrills you, then Shadow of the Colossus promise­s an exhilarating experie­nce.

5) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Battle the epics of history in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. (Image via Sony)

The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is one of the modern RPG entries in the Assassin’s Creed franchise that also shares many similarities with Dragon’s Dogma 2. It features vast open worlds, and in-depth melee and stealth combat.

You are looking at a game like Dragon’s Dogma 2 that also features sailing vast seas, fighting Gods and monsters, and an immersive story based on the epics from Greek mythology mixed with the unique lore of Assassin’s Creed games.