5 games like Free Fire on Android in July 2020

Battle royale games are taking the gaming industry by storm, with popular games like PUBG, Free Fire and Fortnite seeing millions of players on a daily basis. The objective of these games is simple: land on an island, loot weapons and be the last one standing at the end.

However, players might get bored when playing the same games every day. That is why diversification of video games is important, as it refreshes players and cuts down the redundancy of playing a title like Free Fire over and over.

In this article, we will look at some alternative battle royale video games for Fire Fire that you can play on your Android devices.

Top five games like Free Fire in July 2020

#5 Pixel's Unknown Battle Grounds

Image Credit: APK Pure

App size: 104MB

Download link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.azurgames.BattleGroundRoyale

Description: This video game is developed by Azur Interactive Games Limited and follows a Minecraft style. The gameplay is not high on graphics; however, it has a simplified and colourful scheme for battle royale that is fun to play.

#4 ZombsRoyale.io - 2D Battle Royale

Image Credit: APK Pure

App size: 120MB

Download link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yangcliu.zombsroyale

Description: This game is a 2D battle royale game and is simple to understand. However, it is more than a battle royale game and has different game modes to it as well. These game modes keep things fresh and entertaining for players.

#3 Knives Out - No rules, just fight!

Image Credit: Wallpaper Cave

App size: 80MB

Download link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netease.ko

Description: Knives Out is a traditional battle royale game; however, it has five players in a squad. Graphics-wise, the game is pretty well-packed, and the seasonal updates keep the game fresh for players.

#2 Creative Destruction

Image Credit: Wallpaper Cave

App size: 74MB

Download link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.titan.cd.gb

Description: Creative Destruction is a unique addition to the battle royale genre of games. It involves gunfire and building, so that players can adopt new strategies to play and enjoy the game.

#1 Rules of Survival

Image Credit: Pinoy Gamer

App size: 95MB

Download link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netease.chiji

Description: Rules of Survival is a very underrated battle royale game with over 280 million players. The battles in this game are full of action, and graphics are marvellous as well. This is must-play for players who are seeking a change from popular battle games like Free Fire.

