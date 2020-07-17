Free Fire: How to get Master of Death bundle for free

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game which is available for Android and iOS devices. Gamers can also play the game with the help of an emulator.

Events are a crucial part of this game and they provide free-game cosmetics to the players. Free Fire is famous for rewarding players who grind to win matches. Thus, this event is no different.

Players are given the opportunity to get the Master of Death bundle for free in the game by completing some in-game quests. The Vengeance Day Event has been teased by the developers for a long time. Here, the players have to choose between seven streamers and vote for the player they think is the Master Destroyer.

Master of Death Bundle in Free Fire.

If they choose the correct streamer within a few attempts, the community will be rewarded with the opportunity to earn the bundle for free. After a few attempts, Sooneeta was revealed as being the Master Destroyer.

Image Credit: Free Fire India

As promised, the bundle is free to claim in-game after players complete some quests in Free Fire. Some players might be wondering about the steps involved to unlock the free bundle of Master of Death. Thus, in this article, we will talk about the ways you can get the skin for free in the game.

Steps for unlocking the Master of Death bundle in Free Fire

Step #1- First of all, claim your free 10 blue soul orbs, gold, and diamond coupons from your message box to start the grind.

Message Box in Free Fire

Step #2- Next, starting from today you will be rewarded 1 blue soul orb per match you complete in the day. You can earn up to 10 blue soul orbs a day till 28th July.

Step #3- On 26th July, players will get five soul orbs per match and have the ability to get unlimited blue soul orbs to complete their renaming quota.

Way to earn blue soul orbs in Free Fire

Step #4- After getting the necessary soul orbs, go to the Vengeance Day and click on Exchange alter. After that, you can either spin one soul orb at a time or use 10 soul orbs directly to save time.

Rewards to unlock for free in Garena Free Fire

You can earn two types of rewards from this. Firstly, meditation rewards are available when using the soul orbs. You can also get certain in-game unlockables. Secondly, after reaching 120 soul orbs, you can unlock the Master of Death bundle for free in the game and get few more rewards along with it.

