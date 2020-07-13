Free Fire: Best guns in July 2020

Weapons form an integral part of Garena Free Fire.

Here is a list of the best guns that players can use in the game.

List of Top 3 weapons for players to use in Free Fire (Image Credit: Wallpaper Cave)

Free Fire is essentially a game of survival. It is a free-to-play battle royale game developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for Android and iOS devices.

Weapons are one of the most important items in Garena Free Fire. Choosing the right weapons can help you win matches in the game. Primarily, players need to be accustomed to a wide variety of weapons to succeed in the game. However, there are a number of weapons which are must-picks at all stages of a match.

In this guide, we will take a look at the top three weapons in Free Fire.

Top 3 weapons in Free Fire

Weapon #3: CG15

CG15 Weapon Statistics in Free Fire

The CG15 falls under the sub-machine guns category in Free Fire and has a fire rate of 69. You can add a Magazine and a Foregrip to make this weapon even more viable in short-range engagements.

Weapon #2- M14

M14 Weapon Statistics in Free Fire

The M14 falls under the rifles category in Free Fire. This weapon, which is one of the best rifles in the game, has high-damage and high-range numbers with a decent accuracy so it can easily kill off your enemies from a distance.

The only downside to this weapon is its small magazine but you can always use the attachments to take care of that problem.

Weapon #1 AWM

AWM Weapon Statistics in Free Fire

The AWM is one of the best weapons in Free Fire as it can easily one-shot enemies. The gun inflicts a significant amount of damage and boasts of high accuracy. When placed in the right hands, it has the ability to solely carry games.

