How to get design names for Free Fire

Design names help you distinguish yourself from other players in Free Fire.

The game has been popular since its inception, and has won awards as well.

Image Credit: Wallpaper Access

Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for Android and iOS devices. Many players play the game on emulators as well.

The game won the "Best Popular Vote Game" award in 2019 from Google Play Store, and has been one of the strongest smartphones contenders in the BR genre. This battle royale game might seem simple to play, yet is hard to master.

In Free Fire, characters influence matches, and the synergy of weapons also plays a vital role. There is also a professional eSports scene emerging on the back of these battle royale games, and many professional players are coming into the spotlight, as a result.

Apart from great mechanical skills, these players have unique designer names, which tempts other players to get one for themselves as well.

Also read: Free Fire: How to call back friends and earn rewards in the game

In this article, we will look at a couple of name-generating websites which can customise and create design names for your Free Fire characters.

Websites for making design names in Free Fire

Website #1 — Nickfinder.com

Advertisement

Nickfinder.com

This is the most-famous website for generating or selecting design names. You can either go the website and select a random design name, or create your own customised design name with special symbols, characters and more to make it unique and stunning.

To visit this website, click here.

Website #2 — LingoJam

LingoJam

In this website, you have a user-friendly interface where you can key in your name on the left side, and you will see various special effects and symbols added to that name. You can use this result, or try out some more if you are not satisfied with the results.

To visit this website, click here.

Also read: Fortnite Season 3 leaks: Dragon shotgun, new skins, LTMs and more