How to download Free Fire on PC in 2020

Free Fire has been one of most-played battle royale games on Android and iOS devices recently. It is developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena. While the game is widely played on mobile phones, gamers can also play it on PCs, with the help of an emulator.

Emulators help in running these games on a bigger screen and provide flexibility to customise controls according to the wishes of players. There are a few advantages as well when playing games like Free Fire on the PC, like better FPS, lag-free experience and no overheating problems, which typically occur in mobile gaming.

When we talk about emulators, BlueStacks is one of the best emulators in the market today. Thus, in this guide, we will enumerate how to download and install Free Fire on PC using Bluestacks.

Steps for downloading Free Fire on PC

Step #1- Go to the official website of BlueStacks and click on the download option on the top-right corner of the screen. Click here to directly go to the website.

Step #2- After that, the BlueStacks Installer will start the download process on the system.

Garena Free Fire on BlueStacks

Step #3- Open the installer and then install the emulator on the computer.

Step #4- After that, find the search bar in the UI and type 'Garena Free Fire' to find and download the game in the emulator.

Step #5- After downloading, the game can to be opened and the player can start playing.

Of course, we wish all players Happy Gaming once these steps are completed!

Note: Free Fire has been the recipient of awards like 'Best Popular Vote Game' given by Google Play Store in 2019.

