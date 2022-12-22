5 games like God of War Ragnarok on Xbox

God of War Ragnarok is a hack and slash game that draws inspiration from Norse mythology. With a well-written story, complex characters, and close camera angles, the title offers an immersive experience to players as they explore Viking lore and learn the simple yet challenging combat system. Even at The Game Awards, Ragnarok bagged several awards.

If you loved playing the title, you may be searching for other games that offer a similar experience. Here are five Xbox games like God of War Ragnarok that you can enjoy.

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and 4 other games similar to God of War Ragnarok

1) Tomb Raider

The Tomb Raider series is a reboot of the original that was launched in 1996. It follows Lara Croft as she embarks on perilous adventures time and again.

The first installment depicts Lara's journey to become the icon we know her as today. She shows considerable progress at every turn and becomes a skilled adventurer, fighter and treasure hunter. The game shares a lot of similarities with Ragnarok as it also lays emphasis on storytelling, platforming, and role-playing (RPG) mechanics.

2) Dark Souls 3

The combat in Ragnarok involves a mix of skilled dodging, blocking, and countering. Another game with similar combat elements is Dark Souls 3.

The Dark Souls series thrives in terms of story, lore and immersion, but they can be perceived as rather cryptic. Hence, it may not be for everyone. That said, if you want to test your gaming skills and take them to the next level, you will love this series. Dark Souls 3, especially, is a wonderful game that will remind you of God of War.

3) Devil May Cry 5 (DMC5)

DMC5 offers its own flavor of mythological hack and slash. The story, at times, takes a more bombastic approach, and the same can be said for the game's combat elements.

DMC has a complex but stylish combat system, which makes it ideal for hack and slash fans that love to show off their skills and flashy combos. Gamers who don't want the punishing difficulty of the Souls series but want to engage in some cool fights can play DMC5 on Xbox.

4) Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim is heavily inspired by Norse mythology and Viking lore. It has an expansive open-world with many immersive environments. Both the story and the musical score are commendable. The combat can be hit-or-miss as the melee tends to feel floaty and magic/archery can quickly lose charm.

The game features a civil war breaking out in Northern Tamriel as the High Elves ban the worship of Talos, the local God and War Hero. Amidst all this, Dragons start appearing out of nowhere and a Dragonborn is prophesied to save the world. While playing as the Dragonborn, you must unravel the mysteries of the Dragons and partake in the politics of the various factions in the war.

5) Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

The game is led by Senua, a warrior suffering from psychosis as she sets out to Helheim to save the soul of her lover. It blends exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving. The story has elements of psychological horror and heavily borrows from Norse mythology.

Senua is constantly haunted by the voices in her head, which maybe the spirits of the dead. As she ventures through the afterlife, players get to know her better through her hallucinations. Her tragic past and the loss of her mother play into her character development.

While there is no game exactly like Ragnarok, there are many with similar elements. Some tell great stories or have interesting combat systems and mechanics, while others immerse players in the world of Norse mythology.

