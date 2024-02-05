5 games like One Punch Man World to play on mobiles (February 2024) 

One Punch Man World is the latest action-packed anime adventure game that can be played on Android devices and PCs. The title follows the journey of Saitama, who is arguably the most powerful anime character.

Along with his friends, Saitama, known as One Punch Man, embarks on a storyline to take down some of the familiar villains in the manga’s history, including Subterranean King and Mosquito Girls.

This action-packed 3D fighting game that has recreated the familiar world of the popular anime series in a video game format is not the only anime fighting adventure out there. Plenty of games like One Punch Man World are equally exhilarating to play.

In this feature, we’ll list other action-packed anime adventure games available on mobile phones that are as engaging and fun as One Punch Man World.

5 alternative games like One Punch Man World worth trying out in 2024

1) Dragon Ball Legends

Dragon Ball Legends brings all the popular characters from the Dragon Ball Z universe into an easy-to-play touch-based fighting game where utilizing strategic cards is crucial. These represent the various special power-ups and unique abilities each character has in the popular anime.

The storyline in Dragon Ball Legends is set in an action-packed RPG format where you’d get to collect over 400 characters from the franchise, including Goku, Gohan, Frieza, and Vegeta.

As you progress through the story unfolding in chapters, you get introduced to more familiar characters. The ultimate goal of this title is to make the most formidable team of heroes.

After completing the storyline, the doors to PvP also open up, where your team's mettle is tested. Overall, the fast-paced touch-adapted set-up combined with the strategic card pay makes Dragon Ball Legends an enjoyable and addictive anime-fighting adventure to try out.

2) Bleach: Brave Souls

Bleach: Brave Souls is yet another thrilling hack-and-slash adventure that takes players deep into the Bleach universe.

The title is focused more on action-packed combat and provides an immersive experience to players as they slaughter their way through waves of enemies. Many characters are available to get picked, with unique abilities and playstyles, giving gamers much-needed diversity when it comes to upgrades and combat styles.

Bleach: Brave Souls also offers different game modes, from the main storyline that re-tells the Bleach saga to special challenges. This always gives something to look forward to in the game.

3) One Piece: Bounty Rush

Next up on the list, we have something for One Piece fans. Developed by Bandai-Namco, the title is called One Piece: Bounty Rush. The title tries to bring the pleasures of treasure hunting into our mobile devices, where two teams compete online to collect the most amount of treasure.

Like Dragon Ball Legends, players in One Piece: Bounty Rush get to pick from a wide catalog of characters, including Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate friends, as well as some of the notorious villains from the anime.

Most team fights in this title take place on maps that represent some of the iconic locations from the One Piece universe. The title has league matches where your team of characters fights off other opposing teams to move up the ranks and unlock new characters and rewards.

4) One Punch Man: The Strongest

One Punch Man: The Strongest is the first officially licensed game of the One Punch Man manga series on mobile devices. Published by Hong Kong-based company FingerFun Limited, characters are categorized into tier-specific lists in this turn-based RPG adventure.

If you’d like to get warmed up for One Punch Man World, this earlier version is the ideal game to try out as the world and the stories from the original anime are recreated. In the storyline, the city will be attacked by a host of monsters. It is up to Saitama and his friends, also known as the Heroes of Association, to come to the rescue via strategic turn-based encounters.

5) Honkai Impact 3D

Honkai Impact 3D, a precursor to Genshin Impact, is a story-driven anime adventure developed by MiHoYo that has combat mechanics far superior and smoother than most of the action-RPG titles available on the Play Store.

In Honkai Impact 3D, players get to lead a group of Valkyries, each with unique strengths, abilities, character backdrop, and bosses to fight against. Like One Punch Man World, Honkai Impact features a captivating story that unfolds in cinematic chapters.

The title focuses heavily on action, where players must time their combos with special abilities to win battles. Within the game, individual Valkyries can be customized in many ways, which involves upgrading weapons, gears, and special items.

So, which of these One Punch Man World alternatives are you excited to try out first?