5 games like Xenoblade Chronicles on PS5

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was one of the nominees for the Game of the Year category at The Game Awards 2022. It is a Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) that features a large open world to explore and semi-turn-based combat.

The story of the game takes place after the events of the first two. But since it is self-contained, newcomers don't have to play the first two to play this one. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 follows a band of soldiers whose purpose is to battle, with them having life spans of only 10 years.

The game features a tactical hack-and-slash battle system with recruitable party members. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 also has a huge open world to explore with day and night cycles. The game was well received by many JRPG lovers for its interesting anime-style story and deep combat system.

Many Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players might be looking for another similar type of game on the PS5. This article will provide a list of titles that they can try out.

Tales of Arise, Scarlet Nexus, and 3 other games that fans of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 should try

1) Tales of Arise

Like Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Tales of Arise is a narrative-focused JRPG that features a tactical hack-and-slash system. While it is part of a long-running series, the game’s story can be followed without having to play the previous games as they have no connection.

It features a beautiful open world with varying climates and cultures and interesting recruitable party members. The combat system has players switching between party members and tactically using their abilities to win battles.

The game follows a character by the name of Iron Mask who has lost all his memories and cannot feel pain. He befriends a girl named Shionne, someone who is cursed to give pain to anyone she touches. Both of them set out to free themselves of slavery and eventually get thrown into a grand adventure.

2) Final Fantasy VII remake

The remake of one of the franchise's most beloved titles is available on the PS5. It is a narrative-driven, action JRPG that will be nostalgic for many that played the original.

Shinra is a company harvesting the spirit energy of the planet and in turn killing it. Cloud and his mates have teamed up to take this organization down. The game has tactical action like the other entries in the franchise. As a result, the combat system requires proper use of teammate abilities to expose enemy weak points and claim a victory.

3) Scarlet Nexus

This is a JRPG that takes place in a sci-fi universe where humans can gain various powers. In the game, the player controls a character with psychic abilities. This is a story-heavy title that follows super-powered soldiers as they try to take down enemy creatures known as the Other.

Unlike Xenoblade Chronicles 3, this game features entirely hack-and-slash gameplay where the main character flings things at their foes using psychic powers. It has a large assortment of characters whose stories need to be uncovered, along with offering players sci-fi levels to explore.

4. Persona 5

The Persona series has been a very popular series of JRPGs for a long time. With Persona 5 Royal catapulting the series to new heights. Deservingly so, as it features gorgeous anime-style graphics and a very esthetic user interface. All of which is laced together with a great story and intense turn-based combat.

Persona 5 follows the story of Joker and his friends who form the group Phantom Thieves. They set out to reform their city by stealing the corrupting hearts of adults. Doing so slowly unveils a larger conspiracy that the group gets bundled into.

5) Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

This is the first game in this long-running JRPG series to have a returning character, Ryza. It takes place three years after the events of the first game when she is invited by her friends to the city of Ashra-am Baird. There, her friends ask for help in researching the nearby ruins.

The game features its classic blend of real-time and turn-based combat, but with improvements. It also returns its alchemy system, which is much the same as the previous title.

While no game can provide an experience that is identical to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are many that share similar DNA. The ones that are mentioned are some of the closest to come to the characteristic style and story, all the while being available for the PS5.

Poll : 0 votes