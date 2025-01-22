5 games to play in 2025 while you wait for Phantom Blade Zero

Phantom Blade Zero is a recently-much-anticipated title, currently under development by S-Game. The title excited fans due to its dynamic action gameplay that saw the player jumping from wall to wall, combating enemies on a running horse-cart, or trying to defeat unique bosses. However, the developers still haven't disclosed any information regarding an official release date other than that the game will be revealed in 2025.

Thus, for players who cannot wait to play this highly-anticipated action RPG title, here are five amazing games similar to the S-Game venture.

5 amazing games to play in 2025 while waiting for Phantom Blade Zero

1) Stellar Blade

A still from Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Phantom Blade Zero is one of the many recent/recently announced entries contributing to the resurgence of pure action titles that lean away from the Soulsborne formula. As such, one of the recent action-adventure releases with a combat system similar to Phantom Blade is Shift Up's Stellar Blade. The game focuses on Eve, who is sent to an abandoned Earth to reclaim it from the monstrous Naytiba creatures.

The gameplay loop in Stellar Blade mainly focuses on trying to deplete the health bar of enemies and bosses, whether by attacking them constantly or trying to deal more damage after staggering them by parrying their attacks. This loop is similar to the gameplay seen in Phantom Blade Zero's Year of the Snake trailer.

2) Black Myth: Wukong

A still from Black Myth: Wukong (Image via Game Science)

For players who want to enjoy an action-adventure title with high production value that renders its beautiful world in unreal engine 5 and is filled with various unique boss battles similar to Phantom Blade Zero, Black Myth: Wukong may be the way to go. The game focuses on the Destined One trying to uncover the mysteries surrounding The Monkey King Sun Wukong.

The game, similar to Phantom Blade Zero, renders its beautiful world with the graphical prowess of Unreal Engine 5, allowing for its visual identity to reach new heights. Wukong was developed by a studio located in China called Game Science, like Zero's developer, S-Game. Wukong provides an amazing combat system, where you get to blend your light and heavy attacks with various abilities to decimate enemies and bosses.

3) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

A still from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Those who want a combat system similar to Phantom Blade Zero but mixed with Souls-like elements should pick up Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The action-adventure title, developed by Nioh-fame Koei Tecmo, adapts the Three Kingdoms era of Chinese history but adds a supernatural twist to its mythos.

The game's combat is centered around defeating various human and supernatural enemies by depleting their health bars by mixing up sword attacks and parries. This provides a satisfying combat system, as you have to keep mixing up your offense and defense to hold your ground against bosses. The Souls-like gameplay loop also means that progressing through any area has a danger associated with it.

4) Devil May Cry 5

A still from Devil May Cry 5 (Image via Capcom)

One of the highlights of Phantom Blade Zero seen in its gameplay footage is its inclusion of various weapons. Its recent gameplay trailer saw the game focus on two particular snake-themed swords, a bendy metallic blade, and a mix of broad and short swords. Thus, players wanting to enjoy a game that revels in its unique weapons should pick up the fifth mainline Devil May Cry installment.

Devil May Cry 5 features an incredibly satisfying hack-and-slash combat system that sees you trying to decimate enemies with style. One of the core components of that combat system is the pizza-loving protagonist Dante's unique weapons. Dante can switch between all his unique and distinct devil arms on the fly, allowing players to cook up complex combos.

5) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

A still from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Image via Activision)

Phantom Blade Zero's combat appears to have taken inspiration from Sekiro's combat system. The combat loop in Zero consists of trying to attack the enemies while also defending their strikes, similar to the FromSoftware title. Thus it makes sense to revisit Sekiro just to warm up for Zero while enjoying an action-adventure experience with a tighter focus on the dance of offense and defense.

Sekiro's most distinct aspect is how it puts equal emphasis on both attacking and defending. To defeat an enemy in Sekiro, players need to stagger them to deliver a death blow. However, this state can only be achieved by either whittling down their health bar or depleting their posture gauge. Mix this with some additional unique attacks and different blocking techniques, and you've got an incredibly satisfying sword-based combat system.

