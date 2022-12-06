5 games rumored to make a debut at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards makes its yearly return once again, aiming to honor the absolute best video games of 2022. The event is scheduled to be held at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles on December 8 by host Geoff Keighley.

The Game Awards @thegameawards



streams live everywhere.



Thousands of fans in the room. Millions watching online.



Here's this year's hype promo personally edited by



The event will feature several world premieres, trailers, and updates regarding upcoming games. Unfortunately, most of the lineup is unconfirmed at the time of writing this article, but gamers still have a lot to look forward to.

Note: This article represents the opinions of the writer and is based on speculation.

The Game Awards has a lot of surprises up its sleeve in 2022

Major AAA and indie titles aim to have a grand reveal at The Game Awards each year, in hopes of building up hype for their product. Here's a list of five games rumored to make an appearance at the event:

1) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Little is known about the sequel to Insomniac Games’ widely acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man, except for a reveal teaser way back in September 10, 2021. The teaser ends with the reveal of Venom and an ominous narrator, speculated to be Kraven the Hunter. Based on the trailer, both Peter and Miles seem to be playable characters.

Despite the unusual silence around the game, there's a high chance of more information being made available and even a potential gameplay reveal at this year’s Game Awards.

2) Diablo 4

The long-awaited Diablo 4 is the next mainline entry in the iconic franchise. The game has been confirmed for a 2023 release, but there's very little information available about it.

The Game Awards may reveal more about this title, with rumors suggesting details about pre-order bonuses and an official worldwide launch date.

3) Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

The sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Rebirth is the second installment in the Remake trilogy being developed as a timed next-generation exclusive for the PlayStation 5. A first look at the game was announced via a teaser in June during the Final Fantasy7 twenty-fifth anniversary stream held earlier this year.

Since the game is slated to release sometime in winter 2023, there is a high probability of more information being made available during The Game Awards, but the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI will likely be the star of the show.

2) Elden Ring DLC

The latest title from developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring was released on February 25, 2022 and became a colossal hit soon after. The game’s popularity never seems to waver, and it continues to receive active support and updates.

This Game of the Year contender has fans left wanting more, and datamines and rumors suggest that a DLC for the game is already in the works. The Game Awards would be a great opportunity to announce the new content and catch the attention of gamers worldwide.

1) Untitled Hideo Kojima game

Based on a recent tweet by Hideo Kojima, we may have access to new information regarding his rumored new projects: one is a collaboration with Microsoft and the other is an apparent sequel to Death Stranding. His appearance at The Game Awards is all but confirmed at this point, with both Geoff Keighley and the official Game Awards account reacting to the aforementioned tweet.

A reveal at The Game Awards is certainly a possibility. However, the nature and extent of the reveal is still unknown.

