5 games to try out if you enjoyed Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs is an interesting series. It's a game set in a sandbox open-world where the player can use hacking as a means of interacting with the world. Hacking is the primary mechanic of the game and the world design and mission structure are created to accommodate for it.

Players are given a large arsenal of tools accessed via hacking and gadgets. These tools, along with many weapons and vehicles, set up quite an interesting world to have fun in. Watch Dogs legion even allows for many types of characters to be recruited and controlled.

Five games similar to Watch Dogs

With the game providing such an entertaining sandbox to explore and interact with, players might be wondering if there are more games like it. The answer is yes. There are many games that can provide a similar gaming experience like Watch Dogs. Here's a list of five of them in no particular order:

1) Grand Theft Auto V

No discussion of open-world games can exclude this titan. No studio makes better sandbox games than Rockstar, with their extreme attention to detail and commitment to immersion. Even after a decade, the game still tops the sales charts and gets updates and downloadable content regularly.

The game itself is pretty simple in terms of mechanics but does everything very well. The Los Angeles-inspired open-world is filled with realistic details but still has some whacky secrets. The shooting mechanics are decent, and the driving in the game is just fabulous.

2) Cyberpunk 2077

Set in a futuristic dystopia, Cyberpunk 2077 has a story that follows V as they try to rise up in the criminal world. Eventually, they get captured by Johnny Silverhand, a political terrorist, and get wrapped up in a conspiracy that can only spell bad for them.

Like Watch Dogs, the game also has in-depth stealth mechanics with hacking and an open-world sandbox to play around in. Of course, hacking is not the primary gameplay for Cyberpunk 2077. It facilitates a wide variety of playstyles and weapons for players to choose from.

3) Saints Row IV

While Saint Row IV does not offer hacking, it offers super powers. The game lets players jump really high, glide around and do other types of super moves. It also throws in many types of alien weapons and lasers in the mix to give weapons more variety.

This installment takes the game to ridiculous heights as the player gets voted president of the United States at the start of the game. They are then pulled in and trapped in a virtual world as aliens try to invade the planet. The story only gets more ridiculous as it progresses.

4) Ghost Recon Wildlands

Players are part of an elite special forces group tasked with fighting the Cartel. This third-person tactical shooter takes place in Bolivia, a country taken over by the Cartel. It's up to the players and their four teammates to take down the countrywide drug industry.

Like Watch Dogs, players have an arsenal of tools and gadgets to use against their enemy. They can also take multiple approaches into enemy territory to complete their objective.

5) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (MGSV)

Snake wakes up after being in a coma for nine years and travels to Soviet-occupied Afghanistan to exact revenge on those who tried to kill him in Ground Zeroes. He meets up with Ocelot and creates a new mercenary group called the Diamond Dogs.

The gameplay was revolutionary at the time of its release and arguably still holds up today. It's a truly sand-box stealth action game, where the player is given a massive arsenal of tools and weapons.

They're given the freedom to take whatever creative approach they want to take when it comes to missions. The world also dynamically affects the player and their surroundings while enemies are smart enough to adapt to the strategies the player uses frequently.

While no game can be the same as Watch Dogs, many games offer elements of that make the game great. The games mentioned above are phenomenal in their own right and have some of the most unique gameplay and stories ever seen.

