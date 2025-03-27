5 games to try if you love playing The Finals

The Finals is the newest free-to-play FPS title from the developers at Embark Studios. The game mixes ideas previously seen in various other multiplayer titles to form an experience that feels familiar yet engaging. If you are a fan of The Finals, we have curated a list of five similar games.

These entries are multiplayer games that can be played with friends or other players online and are available across all platforms.

5 games that you may enjoy if you love The Finals

1) Apex Legends

Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Apex Legends is a battle royale title that is certain to scratch that The Finals itch. Each hero/legend in the title has unique abilities that can provide tactical advantages. This includes skills like a speed boost to outmaneuver the enemy or an airstrike to flush out an enemy position. The title rewards teamwork and quick thinking, and those with a competitive edge should try the Ranked mode.

Apex Legends is available on PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

2) Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals is the latest title in the free-to-play hero-shooter genre. The playable characters in this game consist of well-known heroes and villains from Marvel comics. The title also boasts a unique team-up feature where you and your teammate can combine the powers of your selected heroes.

The Finals enthusiasts can pick a character with high mobility, such as Spider-Man or Psylocke, to assault the enemy backline.

Marvel Rivals is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

3) Battlefield 5

Battlefield 5 (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you are a fan of the destructible environment in The Finals, you will probably love Battlefield 5. This WW2 shooter provides you with guns, tanks, and airplanes from that specific era to try out on huge maps. These maps range from the sprawling dunes of North Africa to the snowy landscapes of Norway, with realistic details.

This title also features a co-op mode in which up to four players can go on a story mission. These missions have varying objectives to keep the experience fresh. There's also a battle royale mode with 64 players and objectives to complete.

Battlefield 5 is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The title can also be bought for a discount on Steam.

4) Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 is a hero-based first-person shooter developed by Blizzard Entertainment. Overwatch was released in 2016 with a 6v6 team format that was later updated to the modern 5v5 version to emphasize individual skill and player expression.

Each character in the title has a different skill set that must be mastered individually. Characters like Doomfist, Genji, and Kiriko have playstyles that are comparable to The Finals.

Overwatch 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

5) Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Just like The Finals, Titanfall 2 is an FPS game set in the future. The player controls nimble pilots with an exoskeleton that grants unique abilities, including wall-running and cloaking. These abilities, when chained together, can be used to quickly jump from rooftop to rooftop.

The title offers futuristic guns ranging from traditional projectile-based weapons to high-energy lasers. With enough eliminations, the pilots get to control a giant robot called Titan. These Titans are usually fitted with missiles and other powerful armaments to dominate the enemy.

Titanfall 2 is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It can also be purchased for a discount on Steam.

That concludes the list of games for you to try if you love playing The Finals.

