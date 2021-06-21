5 Genshin Impact characters that need more recognition

Genshin Impact has a large variety of characters, and players may be overlooking some of the most powerful characters on their roster. With so many characters to build and utilize, it is hard for players to give each character their time to shine, but some characters do deserve more recognition.

Players should give each of these characters a try as their damage and utility might be surprising. From powerful damage dealers to more supportive characters, each character in Genshin Impact has their own niche to fill, and players should make sure they are taking advantage of them all.

5 Genshin Impact characters that deserve more recognition

These Genshin Impact characters bring something unique and powerful to the table, and players should definitely make sure they are getting the most out of their strengths.

Players can easily obtain most of these characters.

#5 - Xinyan

Xinyan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xinyan has flown under the radar for many players as she hasn't appeared in the story of Genshin Impact, nor does she appear to deal much damage, but for any players who run Physical DMG-focused teams, Xinyan is invaluable.

Xinyan is a 4-star Claymore character who uses Pyro. She brings powerful buffs and even Physical resistance shreds to a team, along with being one of the game's only sources of Pyro element shields. Players should definitely not overlook Xinyan if they need a great support for their Physical team.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: How to get 20 acquaint fates and 10 intertwined fates in next update

#4 - Beidou

In this event (officially named "Thunder Crash") there are two types of currencies: Storm Sleet (challenges 1-3) and Crackling Crystal (challenge 4).https://t.co/HFL0TsHUWchttps://t.co/0ZnrtWzSMS



You can use 1000 Storm Sleet AND 1000 Crackling Crystal to redeem a free Beidou. https://t.co/J7W0U0rEzn pic.twitter.com/BlYYeqjitf — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 17, 2021

Players should definitely give Beidou some recognition, especially as they will be able to get a free copy of the character during an upcoming event. Beidou is a 4-star Claymore user who uses the Electro element.

This character provides huge Electro AOE damage to a team, along with a powerful Counter type Elemental Skill that players can use to negate damage. This is the only skill in the game that functions as a counter, so players who are fans of that type of ability should give Beidou a try.

#3 - Ningguang

Ningguang (Image via TKHan1)

Ningguang is one of Genshin Impact's most underrated DPS units, and she is capable of dealing insane amounts of Geo Damage to enemies. She is a Catalyst using Geo 4-star character.

She also provides buffs to Geo damage and can help support a team with her Energy generating Jade Screens. Players should definitely give Ningguang a try if they want an unconventional Catalyst wielding DPS.

#2 - Fischl

Fischl is a character that most players were able to receive for free during the Unreconciled Stars event, and players who overlooked her at the time should definitely give her a try now.

Fischl is a 4-star Electro Bow user, and she provides some of the most consistent Electro damage in the game. She also deals insane damage after the Electro buffs in 1.6. Players who aren't utilizing Fischl in their teams are missing out on one of the best sources for Electro reactions in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Electro traveler constellations, Inazuma's Statue of the Seven rewards, and more

#1 - Diona

thread on why diona is cool and you should build her nd love her nd cherish her pic.twitter.com/OD1oXIM3tE — | vii ꒱ ↷🖇 (@Ilumiine) June 17, 2021

Diona is a 4-star Cryo Bow user that almost every Genshin Impact player should have a copy of. She is an incredibly useful character as she provides Cryo shields and healing and can consistently keep enemies locked down with her icy abilities.

She provides great supportive capabilities and is especially useful in the current Abyss as Cryo is powerful against both the Abyss Herald and Abyss Lector and can help players shred these tough enemies much quicker.

These Genshin Impact characters are definitely worth building, and players can get some great use out of each of them.

Also read: Genshin Impact: How to get "The Adventurer's Burdens" furnishing blueprint from hidden vendor

Edited by suwaidfazal