5 great NES games to replay in 2022

The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) library has an incredible selection of games in virtually every genre.

The NES redefined how video games were both designed and played for the better, overshadowing the popularity of the Atari consoles forever. It wasn't until the SEGA Genesis arrived that the NES began to lose its dominance in the video game market.

There are hundreds of games available for the NES, including RPGs, platformers, puzzle games, four-player games, and even sports games. However, which games should players consider replaying in 2022?

Ducktales, Mega Man 2, and 3 other classic games from the NES collection that are worth revisiting in 2022

1) Contra

Contra was the pinnacle of run-and-gun gaming on the NES. Games like Jackal and Super C would come later, but none of them would match the 1980s action-movie gusto that Contra featured. It was like someone put Alien, Rambo, and Commando into a blender and created something wonderful.

Contra also popularized the Konami Code, where players get a staggering 30 lives. The game had tight controls, incredible boss battles, and a wide variety of guns to use in any given situation.

Contra also featured a killer soundtrack, and the sound effects were revolutionary at the time. It is a game that just can’t be topped when it comes to classic shooters.

4) Ducktales

Ducktales was an epic Capcom game that perfectly captured the money-hungry adventures of Scrooge McDuck. It was an open-ended game, with secrets to uncover and a mysterious ending.

Ducktales was an excellent, near-perfect platforming experience. While it wasn’t tied to any particular Ducktales story, it did capture the essence of the series nicely.

3) The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda was the game that started it all for the action-adventure RPG franchise. It was a game-changer on the Nintendo. It featured a massive map filled with secrets, hidden areas, and powerups.

Anyone who has ever played it remembers the first time they went into the first cave and took hold of the Wooden Sword. That’s where everything began.

The Legend of Zelda can be considered a difficult game with its secret treasures and powerful enemies. However, it’s so satisfying to explore and learn how the game works.

With incredibly atmospheric music and excellent world-building, the first Zelda game is one of the best on the NES.

2) Mega Man 2

Mega Man 2 is one of the most popular games in the franchise’s history. It was a massive step forward from the previous entry.

The game had memorable bosses, excellent controls, and one of the greatest soundtracks of all time. It is simply a must-play. While other Mega Man games had more innovation, the weapons in this game were more fun to utilize.

Mega Man 2 even improved on the late-game boss rush, making it more open-ended rather than linear.

1) Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. 3 is one of the best video games of all time. It was the next major evolution in the Mario franchise, with its stage selection maps, the ability to hold tons of items to use before a stage, and of course, awesome secrets. It even upgraded how Warp Zones work by having a trio of Warp Whistles.

The game pushed Nintendo to its absolute limit, and it was revealed in the coolest way ever: in a movie! Many remember going to watch The Wizard for no other reason than to see Super Mario Bros. 3.

