5 hardest Dragon fights in Soulslike games

Soulslike games are known for their brutal combat and enemies; whether a story boss or a mini-boss, they heavily punish the players for each mistake. Dragons are often optional bosses in such games, but they provide the most exciting confrontations in the genre. Several dragons have been added to the map due to the recent releases of newer games. However, not every dragon is created equally, and each possesses different stats and attack patterns.

This article will cover the five most brutal Dragon fights players will encounter while playing soul-like games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Darkeater Midir and four other toughest Dragon fights in Soulslike history

5) Dragonlord Placidusax

Dragonlord Placidusax is an optional Legend Boss in Elden Ring. He can be found airborne as an egg-shaped dragon during his intro in Crumbling Farum Azula near Maliketh's boss fight.

The boss inflicts lightning bolts around the arena throughout the fight and waves of fire and tail attacks during its initial phase. Once his health drops below half, it disappears briefly and teleports back to attack with a laser beam. As his health bar depletes, he becomes more aggressive, necessitating the players' patience to avoid making mistakes and being penalized, making it a demanding boss in the soul-like series.

4) Black Dragon Kalameet

Black Dragon Kalameet is the most brutal dragon and the optional boss in the Artorias of the Abyss DLC of the original Dark Souls and Remastered. While he mostly gets overshadowed because of two other powerful bosses in the DLC, he possesses a real threat and requires a strategy to bring him down to the ground.

He is pretty tough to destroy in the air and may punish opponents with swarms of fire attacks, akin to Sinh, the Slumbering Dragon, in the sequel.

He has a high health bar that must be depleted with a powerful weapon. His strikes cannot be deflected with a standard shield and will deal total damage.

3) Sinh, the Slumbering Dragon

Sinh, the Slumbering Dragon, is an iconic boss fight in the Sunken City DLC of Dark Souls 2. He is one of the most brutal boss fights in the game, and his ability to fly makes it more challenging to take him down without magic builds.

He has a range of fire and toxic attacks along with multiple patterns to deal a lot of damage and can almost kill players who do not possess solid defensive stats. The boss also leaves behind a trail of toxic gas while flying to prevent the players from chasing him, making it one of the most challenging bosses in the Soulslike genre.

2) Ancient Dragon

The Ancient Dragon is passive in Dark Souls 2 and one of the few in the Soulslike series that only engages in combat once it has been hit several times. It is the most powerful dragon in the game. It can instantly kill players with a single shot, even with the most formidable armor, unless they increase fire defense to 900, making the players invulnerable to fire damage.

It tanks much damage but is highly vulnerable to Dark, Magic, and Lightning damage. Once its health reaches below a certain threshold, it hovers in the air for a short period and lands on the ground immediately, performing a fire breath.

1) Darkeater Midir

Darkeater Midir is considered the most demanding boss in the entire Soulslike series. He is an optional boss in The Ringed City DLC of Dark Souls 3.

The dragon has a massive amount of health and can tank most attacks, and has a range of attacks that can take down players with a single hit. Initially assigned to fight the abyss, he was later consumed by it, making him much more powerful.

