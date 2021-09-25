5 highest rated Roblox games in September 2021

The Roblox platform is full of games, but only a handful can truly be labeled the best.

As of September 2021, there are five Roblox games that are rated higher than all of the others. They can be seen in the Discover section of the platform, in the subsection known as Top Rated.

These five games have become staples of Roblox and players flock to them in droves.

5 top rated Roblox games of September 2021

5) Eating Simulator

A featured image for Eating Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Eating Simulator sits at a 94 percent rating in Roblox. The goal is to devour as much food as possible and simply become the heaviest player on the server. There's nothing more to it than that.

4) Little World

A thumbnail for Little World. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Little World also has a Roblox rating of 94 percent, but has more scores overall which puts it a bit higher than Eating Simulator. This game starts players off as a little ladybug who needs to collect fruit, train, and explore. All of that leads to leveling up and evolving into other mighty creatures and insects.

3) Pet Simulator X

A featured image for Pet Simulator X. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Pet Simulator X has a solid 95 percent Roblox rating. The goal is to buy eggs, hatch pets, and unlock other worlds to adventure across. Pets obtained can be fused together to create entirely new species. The most recent update has added a space-themed aspect to the game.

2) Weight Lifting Simulator

A featured image for Weight Lifting Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Weight Lifting Simulator is another Roblox game with a 95 percent rating. With over 90 million visitors, this popular title focuses on lifting weights and building muscle. Players can fight with others, train their muscles, and bulk up to become the strongest.

1) Anime Dimensions Simulator

A featured image for Anime Dimensions Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

As of September 2021, Anime Dimensions Simulator is the highest rated Roblox game, sitting at 96 percent. It has players travel through various different anime dimensions and defeat bosses from popular anime series. They can also collect anime heroes and upgrade characters.

Roblox is teeming with amazing games. With each title blending creativity and excellent mechanics, players are spoilt for choices.

