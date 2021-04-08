5 highest-subscribed COD Mobile YouTubers in April 2021

COD Mobile has one of the highest user engagements among battle royale titles worldwide. Beyond people playing the game, COD Mobile has had a significant impact on content creators worldwide who have built entire careers by streaming the game.

Some casual gamers have transitioned into becoming professional Esports players by putting their hard work into this game. But most stream gameplay to entertain their audiences.

Aspiring gamers and casual fans can learn a lot by watching streamers showcase their gameplay. The tips and tricks offered by those professionals are constructive for any novice player.

With that said, this article lists the top five most subscribed streamers of COD Mobile streamers on YouTube.

Top 5 COD Mobile YouTubers:

#1 - HawksNest:

HawksNest is one of the best content creators of COD Mobile. He uploads tutorial videos and other necessary things to help the viewers to become better players.

He has over 518K subscribers and over 76 million views on his channel.

HawksNest [Image Via YouTube]

#2 - Bobby Plays:

Bobby Plays is one of the most popular YouTubers from the United States of America. He is a content creator for New York Dubliners. He usually experiments with new weapon load-outs and owns most of them.

Bobby Plays has over 674K subscribers and 114 million views on his channel.

Bobby Plays [Image Via Andbox]

#3 - AnonymousYT:

AnonymousYT is a popular content creator of COD Mobile. He usually uploads new updates, news, or anything currently going on in Call of Duty Mobile.

He has over 788K subscribers and 233 million views on his channel. Currently, he is the third-highest subscribed YouTuber in the world.

AnonymousYT[Image via Facebook]

#4 - Yanrique:

Yanrique is one of the most popular COD Mobile YouTubers from Jamaica. He loves to play battle royale games like COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile.

He usually uploads videos of his gameplay. Usually, his gameplay is very entertaining for the viewers.

He has more than 1.19 million subscribers and 195 million views on his channel. He is currently the second-highest subscribed YouTuber in the world.

Yanrique [Image Via Pinterest]

#5 - iFerg:

With 1.9 million subscribers and over two billion views, iFerg is one of the most popular YouTubers for COD Mobile and has a huge fanbase worldwide.

He uploads multiple tutorials and experimental videos, which is very helpful for new gamers. Players can learn a lot of things from his videos.

iFerg