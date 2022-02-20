5 horror games speculated to be released in 2022

This year, horror game enthusiasts can look forward to a wide range of terrifying new games hitting various gaming platforms. Being one of the most popular genres in cinema, television, and video games, it's not uncommon to see a slew of new entries released each year. Fans can look forward to some heart-pounding horror games in 2022.

It is easy to criticize horror game developers for relying too much on tropes pioneered by existing franchises, but horror allows for distinct creativity. And while new horror IPs are always welcome, several existing franchises still have plenty in their pipelines for 2022.

In this article, we look at five horror titles that have a high chance of arriving this year.

Sequels, remakes and a fresh IP highlight 2022 horror game fare

1) The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

The Devil in Me is the fourth and final chapter in Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology series, as well as the first season's finale. It will be released by Bandai Namco Entertainment in 2022.

The Devil in Me follows five major characters who are members of a documentary film team invited to a replica of the iconic H.H. Holmes' "Murder Castle," which is later revealed to be a trap.

Supermassive Games first revealed The Devil in Me at the end of House of Ashes, the third game in the Anthology. The game's release date has been set for 2022, according to a post on December 31, 2021.

2) System Shock (2022 remake)

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Nightdive Studios' System Shock is an upcoming action-adventure game that will be released by Koch Media's publishing division Prime Matter. It is a recreation of the 1994 video game of the same name by Looking Glass Studios. In 2022, the game will be released simultaneously for Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Night Dive Studios revealed their intention to rebuild System Shock for Windows and Xbox One using the Unity engine two months after the release of System Shock: Enhanced Edition in September 2015.

Originally dubbed System Shock Remastered, Night Dive Studios has changed the title to System Shock as they believe the amount of work put into the game makes it more of a relaunch of the brand than a remastering of the original. Chris Avellone, a veteran designer, and members of the Fallout: New Vegas development team have also confirmed their participation.

3) Once Upon a Time in Roswell

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

This survival horror game depicts an incident that took place in 1947. Players take on the position of veteran detective Franklin Reinhardt, who is tasked with solving the mystery of a family's disappearance from a residence near the crash site of an extraterrestrial spaceship.

Once Upon a Time in Roswell is a gloomy three-dimensional game with a minimalist acoustic background that heightens the anxiety associated with the visit to the location.

4) Outlast Trials

Platform: Steam

The run-and-hide thrills of Outlast 1 and 2 were further heightened by the inability to strike back against notable adversaries.

In 2022, Red Barrels will release Outlast Trials, a prequel that will once again feature grotesque and intimidating freaks. The game's earlier previews teased some of its new features, including co-op multiplayer and, for the first time, the ability to fight adversaries. Since the franchise is known for its lack of offensive options, changing the concept so significantly has sparked a slew of questions and concerns from fans about the vastly altered gameplay.

Giving players the ability to fight back runs the risk of lessening the terror of being powerless in the face of danger. Outlast 2 was met with mixed reviews, with some praising the horror but criticizing the more open-ended gameplay, which replaced dread with frustration.

5) Dead Space 2022 remake

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S

The Dead Space remake is a complete reimagining of the 2008 sci-fi survival horror classic. The original game established a franchise that fans have been begging Electronic Arts to revive for years. EA Motive, the Canadian team behind both the well-received Star Wars: Squadrons and the contentious but ultimately competent Star Wars: Battlefront 2, is working on it.

The first teaser trailer, released in July 2021, was extremely brief but did a good job of demonstrating what to anticipate: cutting-edge graphics, and a new dismemberment system. The Dead Space remake is being created from the ground up with the Frostbite engine, making it is a true remake. However, it will not be a precise 1:1 replica, as recent remakes of games such as Resident Evil 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake have shown.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee