5 least expensive characters in Free Fire that can be purchased with gold

Free Fire offers many in-game items and cosmetics that the players can purchase from the store section. Besides providing various cosmetic items, individual fashion items, and weapon skins, special characters are also available for purchase.

There are 35 characters in Free Fire, and all of them can be bought from the in-game store section of the game. However, every character comes at a different cost. Some can only be bought with diamond top-ups, whereas a few can be obtained with a certain amount of gold coins and diamonds.

This article lists some of the least expensive Free Fire characters purchasable with gold coins.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. As there are many character choices in Free Fire, it is an individual's choice to use one or the other according to his/her preference)

Five cheap and worthy characters in Free Fire's store

Characters that can be bought with gold coins are the cheapest, as gold coins are readily available in Free Fire and at no cost. Diamonds, meanwhile, are to be purchased by players with real money.

#1 - Moco

As per her in-game description, Moco is an outstanding hacker with a passive ability called Hacker's Eye.

At her initial level, she can tag enemies' shots for 2 seconds, whose info will instantly be shared with her teammates. At her highest potential, she can tag enemies for 5 seconds.

Moco costs 8000 gold coins and can be bought from the in-game store section of the game.

#2 - Maxim

Maxim in Free Fire

As his in-game description states:

"Maxim is a competitive eater."

He has a passive skillset named Gluttony. He can eat and use his medkits faster by 2%. Also, at level 6, his ability's highest potential, he can use medkits 12% quicker.

Maxim is purchasable from the in-game store for 8000 coins.

#3 - Miguel

Miguel in Free Fire

His Free Fire character description states that Miguel is a commander of the special forces with a passive ability called Crazy Slayer.

He can gain 30 EP for each kill in the initial level of his ability. At his max potential (level 6), Miguel can achieve 80EP for each frag.

It is one of the most advantageous abilities for an aggressive player in the game. He can also be bought with 8000 gold coins from the in-game store.

#4 - Rafael

Rafael is a deadly killer who has an active ability, Dead Silent. He has an extremely viable ability, which at its primary level allows him to hide gunshots on the map for 8 seconds. However, the skill has a cooldown of 90 seconds.

Rafael also costs 8000 gold coins in the in-game store section of Free Fire.

#5 - Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

As per Hayato's in-game description, he is a legendary samurai having a passive ability called Bushido. He can increase his armor penetration by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, at his primary level of abilities.

Once maximized to his highest potential at level 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, the armor penetration increases by 10%.

Hayato can be obtained from the store using 8000 gold coins.