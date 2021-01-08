5 least expensive Free Fire characters in January 2021

Special characters in Free Fire are perhaps the most important aspects for players. They possess impressive abilities that help gamers on the virtual land.

Many such characters can be purchased from the in-game store using gold coins. This article lists the least expensive accessible characters in Free Fire in 2021.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order, but a generalized list of the inexpensive characters available in the game.

5 most affordable Free Fire characters in 2021

#1 - Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Nikita is one of the earliest characters and is purchasable from the in-game store for 2000 gold coins.

She has a passive ability named Firearms Expert, which allows her to reload submachine guns faster by 4%. This is a great ability that can be of significant assistance to players during battles.

#2 - Olivia

Olivia in Free Fire

According to her in-game depiction, Olivia is the chief nurse of a renowned clinic and has a passive ability called Healing Touch.

When Olivia revives her teammates, her capacity renews them with an additional 6HP, giving them extra advantages.

She can also be bought from the in-game store using 2000 gold coins.

#3 - Caroline

Caroline is also a very useful character who can be purchased for 8000 gold coins. When holding a shotgun, her initial level ability increases her movement speed by 3%.

On increasing Caroline's level, her ability also majorly increases.

#4 - Hayato

Hayato- Character in Free Fire

Hayato is one of the most popular characters in the game with a passive ability, Bushido. He can be bought for 8000 gold coins in the in-game store.

Hayato has a useful ability that increases armor penetration by 7.5% when the HP of a player is decreased by 10%. This skill is more inclined towards defensive purposes and is very beneficial for passive players.

#5 - Moco

Moco is an outstanding hacker with a passive ability called Hacker's Eye.

At her initial level, she can tag enemies' shots for two seconds, whose information will instantly be shared with her teammates. At her highest potential, she can tag enemies for five seconds.

Moco costs 8000 gold coins and can be purchased from the in-game store section of the game.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be the same to someone else.