5 least expensive Free Fire characters after OB26 update

Garena Free Fire's OB26 update was released recently, bringing several new features, including two new characters - Skyler and Shirou - to the game.

The battle royale sensation currently has a total of 37 characters. Most of them can be purchased from the in-game store using gold coins or diamonds.

This article lists the least expensive accessible characters in Free Fire after the Project Cobra update.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order or ranking. It is a generalized list of the most inexpensive characters available in the game.

Five least costly Free Fire characters after OB26 update

#1 Kelly

Kelly is one of the most popular characters in Free Fire and is available in the in-game store for 2000 gold coins.

Kelly's has a great ability called Dash, which increases the sprinting speed by 1%. There are eight levels to the character. At the maximum level, the sprinting speed increases by 6%.

#2 Nikita

Nikita is one of the earliest characters in Free Fire and can be purchased from the in-game store for 2000 gold coins.

She has a passive ability called Firearms Expert, which allows her to reload submachine guns faster by 4%.

#3 Hayato

Hayato is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire. He can be bought for 8000 gold coins from the in-game store.

Hayato's ability, called Bushido, increases armor penetration by 7.5% when the HP of a player is decreased by 10%.

#4 Laura

Laura is one of the best characters that can be bought from the Free Fire store with 8000 gold coins.

Laura's passive ability, Sharp Shooter, allows her to increase the accuracy of a weapon by 10 when players are scoped in.

#5 Antonio

Antonio can be purchased for 8000 gold coins from Free Fire's in-game store.

Antonio has a passive ability called Gangster's Spirit. His base level ability gives the player 10 extra HPs when the round starts.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be the same as someone else.

