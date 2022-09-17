5 major announcements at Tokyo Game Show 2022 that no one saw coming

With restrictions no longer being imposed on large social gatherings and events, Tokyo Game Show 2022 is the first time in three years that the anticipated and exciting video game showcase event has been organized as an in-person event.

Spanning across three days from September 15 through to September 18, the event will host several panels for video game announcements and news ranging from SEGA to Capcom to Xbox. The event has fans from around the globe giddy with excitement, and the initial reveals did not disappoint.

These are the most awe-inspiring reveals and showcases from Tokyo Game Show 2022 that took fans by surprise

1) One Piece Odyssey

One Piece has captured the imagination of manga and anime fans around the world. As part of the Big Three in the world of Shonen, One Piece is one of the longest running pieces of digital media, with over a thousand episodes and counting. This longevity speaks volumes about its popularity, and fans will be captivated once more by the video game adaptation by Bandai Namco.

Bandai Namco's slot in the Tokyo Game show did not reveal many new projects, with 45 minutes being allotted only to One Piece Odyssey. However, they still made the most of their time as they delved into all aspects of the game, from gameplay and level design to the characters being included in the game. The planned DLC material was disclosed as well.

With the creator of the manga, Eiichiro Oda, being in-charge of coming up with an authentic and unique storyline for this gaming experience, fans will be looking forward to January 13 to finally get their hands on the game. This was by far one of the most in-depth announcements at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, surprising fans with how much was revealed at the showcase.

2) Exoprimal

The Tokyo Game Show would just not be the same without Capcom making a significant appearance and revealing something special. The legendary studio took center stage and revealed details about their upcoming third-person shooter title Exoprimal.

Initial impressions of the game show a lot of promise, with the multiplayer game featuring both PvP and PvE elements in a 5-player experience. Players can either play against each other or battle hordes of mutated dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures. The premise of the game has a lot of potential to develop into a memorable experience for fans of multiplayer shooter games.

Booked for release in 2023, the game has been one of the highlights of Tokyo Game Show 2022.

3) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

With Elden Ring being announced as Japan's Game of the Year for 2022, it is apparent that the genre is incredibly popular amongst fans. With Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, players will be treated to more of the same, as this action-RPG by Koei Temco resembles FromSoftware's masterpiece with its gameplay and mythical themes.

The game was officially announced a few months ago, but fans were provided with an extensive look at gameplay at Tokyo Game Show 2022. The showcase reveals what Team Ninja has been working on, and has fans around the globe wanting more, eagerly awaiting the release in 2023.

4) Kiriko in Overwatch 2

Released in 2016 by Blizzard Entertainment, Overwatch took the gaming world by storm as it amassed a massive fanbase and quickly became one of the most popular shooting games. A sequel for the Hero-based shooter will be released as a free-to-play title in October. With the release date approaching rapidly, Blizzard has revealed an all-new Hero for the game at Tokyo Game Show 2022.

While some anticipated the announcement due to leaks, no one would have expected Kiriko to be available for free. Amidst the controversy surrounding their Battle Pass system, which renders many future characters inaccessible to non-subscribers, this is a massive announcement for Blizzard to redeem themselves with their fans.

5) Deathloop

Released in September 2021 by Bethesda, Deathloop is a first-person shooter with a twist. Players assume the role of Colt, a mercenary tasked with assassinating eight targets before midnight, and failing to eliminate even one will undo it all and he will have to begin again. This unique concept earned applause from critics and fans alike, boosting the popularity of the title.

At Tokyo Game Show 2022, the game was announced as a future inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass. This revelation is massive for fans looking to experience the creative first-person shooter mechanics of the game, which seamlessly blend combat elements with stealth, parkour and a unique time-loop system.

