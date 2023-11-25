5 major changes with Dota 2 update 7.34e

The lackluster Patch 7.34e gameplay update in Dota 2 had no significant changes and barely moved the meta. As a result, it met with considerable backlash from the community. However, the silver lining in this year's post-TI patch is that overpowered heroes in the title received small nerfs.

Furthermore, a few items were also given the required buffs and nerfs. Even though it was a small patch, there were five noteworthy changes that may serve as the foundation for future updates. Read ahead to learn more about these changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.34e.

Here are the five major changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.34e

1) Heart of Tarrasque

Heart of Tarrasque (Image via Dota Underlords and Sportskeeda)

Changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.34e

Recipe cost increased from 1300 to 1400. Total cost increased from 5100 to 5200

Strength bonus decreased from +40 to +35

Heart of Tarrasque was one of the go-to items for both tank heroes and those with strength-based spells and passives.

The Recipe cost nerf may not seem impactful, but it is a little time-consuming to obtain 100 gold in early and mid-game stages. You must either secure two Ranged Creeps or three Melee Creeps to earn 100 gold.

Furthermore, the total strength bonus was also hit with a nerf as it went down to 35. This may mark the beginning of the tank meta's decline in future Dota 2 patches.

2) Necrophos' heavy nerfs

Necrophos wuth Sullen Harvest (Image via VS Battles and Sportskeeda)

Changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.34e

Ghost Shroud - Mana Cost increased from 50 to 75

Heartstopper Aura - Regen Duration decreased from 8s to 7s

Aghanim's Scepter Health. Regen to Decay decreased from 60% to 55%

Death Seeker - Cooldown increased from 16s to 19s

The Pope of Apostle had a rough post-TI wake-up call as he was hit with multiple nerfs. Since the Heartstopper Aura duration only lasts for 7 seconds now, Necrophos mid is not advised. You can lose the lane from lack of regeneration and will be forced to buy either Bottle or consumables.

Death Seeker is the only spell that gives the hero a little mobility. The spell's high CD will now force Necrophos mains to use Ocatrine Core and neutral items that provide cooldown reductions.

The Scepter upgrade saw a minor improvement as well. With the Shard upgrade focusing on the CD, the Sceptre passive bonus reduces the decay rate by 5%. While not a game-changer, this tweak slightly benefits tanky heroes in late-game teamfights.

3) Lycan's buffs

Lycan with his wolves (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.34e

Base Agility increased from 16 to 18

Agility gain increased from 1.4 to 1.8

Lycan is back in the meta due to the armor he will receive at every level. An increase rate of 1.8% is very good as you will be able to tank a lot more physical damage when chasing enemies with Shapeshift.

Additionally, if you go for the Helm of the Overlord build on Lycan, your armor increases by 1, and you will get bonus lifesteal from Vladmir's Offering. Your summoned wolves and the Ancient Creep you control will also get extra armor and lifesteal from this build.

Use Lycan to stack up MMR as he is quite strong, especially with Helm of the Overlord in the late-game. Acquire Book of the Undead from your Tier 5 neutral token and heavily focus on ratting.

4) Kunkka's nerfs

Kunkka (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.34e

Ghostship - Damage Delayed decreased from 45% to 35%

Tidal Wave - Damage decreased from 250 to 180

Torrent Storm - Duration decreased from 5s to 4s Cooldown increased from 70s to 75s

Following the 7.33 update, Kunkka has transitioned into a spell-based hero in pub matches. Previously renowned for his physical damage capabilities, the Admiral is now primarily valued for his disabling spells and Ghostship ultimate.

However, Ghostship's recent nerf is a small setback for Kunkka and his allies as they will now suffer an additional 10% damage after the boat hits enemy heroes.

Nerfs on Torrent Storm's duration and cooldown don't significantly alter the hero's spell arsenal. All the changes Kunkka received will affect his late-game potential, and won't change much in the laning stage.

5) Eternal Shroud

Eternal Shroud (Image via Dota Ideas and Sportskeeda)

Changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.34e

35% Magic Resistance (30% to 35% in Patch 7.34e)

With the extra 5% magic resistance you can add Pipe of Insight to avoid taking even more spell damage. If you don't like purchasing Black King Bar, then opt for Lotus Orb. The enemy spells will be reflected back, further ensuring your survivability.

Shroud, the passive of Eternal Shroud, converts 30% of incoming spell damage into mana for the user. This is very useful for players struggling to meet their mana regeneration needs.

Moreover, the increased magic resistance will be very handy for heroes like Pudge, Bristleback, and others based on tanking magic spells.

