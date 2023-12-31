5 major EA FC 24 improvements required in 2024

EA FC 24 might be in a better state now compared to its launch on September 29, but it's far from finished. As of writing, there have been six title updates released by EA Sports, which have included plenty of feedback from the community. Most of it has revolved around gameplay to make things more balanced and entertaining for the community.

However, there are still a few areas that require improvement. If EA Sports follows the usual pattern with FC 25, EA FC 24 still has over nine months of shelf life left. Hence, these improvements will certainly remove a lot of complaints that are still associated with both gameplay and features.

Five key areas for EA FC 24 to improve in 2024

5) Evolutions

Evolutions have been one of the best additions to Ultimate Team in recent times. It has allowed players plenty of freedom when it comes to team building. From hidden gems to otherwise unusable gold cards, Evolutions has provided several alternative options to the community.

That said, EA Sports needs to introduce the option for EA FC 24 players to complete evolution challenges for more than one card at a time. As of 2023, players can evolve only one card at a given time (activating one automatically deactivates the rest). Making this change will surely make Evolutions even more attractive for the community.

4) Menu optimizations

This one might be a minor area for EA Sports to explore since the issues don't affect gameplay. However, some apparent bugs are still present in the menus. For example, specific objectives remain highlighted even after you have redeemed all the rewards.

In the PC version, there are cases of random stutterings observed when one tries to scroll across the different sections. While EA Sports has fixed some of these bugs, EA FC 24 fans hope that the remaining issues will be quashed as quickly as possible.

3) Friendlies

The Friendly mode has undoubtedly increased in importance in EA FC 24, thanks to the different cups. These cups are usually themed around an active promo and allow players to win a lot of valuable packs. To get all the rewards, players have to get a certain number of wins.

Unlike Division Rivals, there's a limit on the number of cup matches that you can play daily. Removing this limitation could be hugely beneficial for many players. Moreover, the daily limit often encourages toxicity as players are forced to secure the win at all costs. It doesn't make sense to put a daily limit on friendlies when there's no such restriction on the more competitive Division Rivals or Squad Battles.

2) Promo cards of female footballers

EA Sports' decision to introduce women to Ultimate Team hasn't been devoid of controversy, and it continues to divide the player base. However, one thing is evident, i.e. the number of promo cards for female footballers is less than what it should be. The ongoing Winter Wildcards promo has introduced just one notable item - a 92-rated Alexia Putellas card for women footballers.

Since male footballers don't share league chemistry links with female footballers, this makes it harder to include the latter in Ultimate Team squads. Not only should EA FC 24 have more cards of female footballers as part of promos, but they should be a lot more effective in terms of the game's meta.

1) The role of AI

There can be no doubt over the fact that AI in EA FC 24 is still overpowered to a great extent. The last Title Update had a significant impact on AI pressing in defense, which has opened up more avenues for attack. However, the role of AI in defense still allows someone with a lesser skill level to hide their weaknesses.

AI-assist should be there in EA FC 24, but it should be nerfed from its current state. Previous FIFA games have always been about scoring goals and having fun, which was at its peak in titles like FIFA 19. Going back to the older days could help restore some of the love lost in the community.