5 major takeaways from Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree preview

We're getting ever closer to the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree, the upcoming Elden Ring DLC expansion. With much fan anticipation towards it following the universal acclaim of the base game, early previews suggest we may have another hit on our hands. The official PlayStation Blog divulged multiple new details about the major story expansion.

From an expanded arsenal of weapons to brand-new mechanics, there is much for eager fans to look forward to. Here is a list of everything new unveiled thus far for the Elden Ring DLC preview.

5 new things to expect from the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree preview

1) The next destination is The Land of Shadows

What horrors do these towering walls hide? (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

While the original Elden Ring story takes place in The Lands Between, a fantasy universe crafted by George R.R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki, this new adventure is set in an all-new world. Called The Land of Shadows, players will be greeted by a much darker and grim realm in comparison.

They will explore and fight across various new locales, ranging from red, grassy plains lined with tombstones to humongous castles boasting verticality like never before. Each area is also packed with new challenges and threats, bringing us to the next point.

2) Brand-new enemies and bosses await

Get ready to die once again (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The base game's enemy variety was astonishing, ranging from intimidating and impressive to outright bizarre. The DLC continues this tradition with many more new enemy types, each displaying their own flavor of crazy. As expected, the challenge will remain as high as it was before, with various beasts and monstrosities aiming to thwart the Tarnished's new adventure.

One notable creature that roams the aforementioned tombstone valley is a behemoth flaming brazier, capable of launching homing fireballs and massive area-of-effect stomps. Boss fights are also something worth looking forward to as there are over a dozen new additions in Shadow of the Erdtree — and players have already met one, Devine Beast Dancing Lion, in the trailers.

3) New bizarre landmarks await discovery

New secrets and discoveries await unearthing (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Exploration was at the heart of FromSoft's latest fantasy adventure and the same rings true in the Elden Ring DLC. The Land of Shadows is home to even more secrets, and in typical FromSoft fashion, no two players can expect to chance upon the same discoveries.

That said, there will also be numerous mysteries to solve across the realm and players will no doubt work their hardest to satiate that thirst. This includes odd pillars of light that adorn the landscape in certain locations and there will be questlines that see players track them down. These additions seem connected to Miquella the Kind, who plays a key role in Shadow of the Erdtree.

4) Over 100 new weapons to discover

(Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

As per publisher Bandai Namco, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will boast over 100 new weapons to discover, further diversifying how players approach combat and exploration.

These range from a rapid-fire crossbow to a massive greatsword that ignites enemies when striking them. Players will also gain access to fresh Weapon Arts, one such being Martial Arts. This allows one to fight bare-handed to deal powerful blunt damage.

5) New mechanics arrive in the form of Shadow Realm Blessing

Fresh mechanics are expected to hit the Elden Ring DLC (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Although the Elden Ring DLC replicates the original game's facets, it features new elements as well. This includes "Shadow Realm Blessing" an accessibility mechanic to aid players. In simple terms, it allows stacking a buff that grants damage reduction to the user while also increasing their own damage output.

However, there are some caveats as the ingredients needed to stack this buff must be tracked down and the cost of activating it increases every time. Still, this means both new players and those struggling with the difficulty can enjoy Shadow of the Erdtree without the base challenge being compromised.

The Elden Ring DLC dubbed Shadow of the Erdtree will arrive on June 21, 2024, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

