5 mistakes PUBG Mobile Lite players make while pushing rank to Conqueror tier

Over the years, PUBG Mobile Lite has emerged as one of the most famous battle royale titles for low-end devices. Even with limited gameplay options, gamers love to drop onto the islands and fight their way to be the last man/team standing to rank up and reach the Conqueror tier in the game.

The competition becomes tougher as gamers rank up the tiers. During the game's final stages, one mistake dramatically affects the results, and users lose the opportunity to reach the Conqueror tier.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Avoid these five mistakes

1) Landing in hotdrops

The basic mistake committed by gamers in PUBG Mobile Lite is to drop at popular locations and hotdrops. These locations are generally infested with enemies, and survival comes under question.

Generally, these sites face intense action right from the start and are certainly not safe for push ranking to the Conqueror tier. Gamers should stay away and land in secure areas to get decent loot before engaging with enemies.

2) Using weapons that are difficult to operate

PUBG Mobile Lite offers various weapons that can be divided into several categories. Since users can only carry two major firearms along with a pistol, they must select the perfect pair to complement their gameplay.

For example, some gamers face extreme difficulties while using the sniper rifle. Therefore, they must avoid picking it up as it will only add to their disadvantage.

3) Not using utility items

Battle royale games are not just about firing at enemies and evading the crossfire. It is tactical warfare, and players with proper strategies are able to secure more wins.

Gamers often overlook utility items such as Frag Grenades and Smoke Grenades. However, these throwables come in handy, especially to distract enemies and even knock or eliminate them in PUBG Mobile Lite.

4) Uneccesary fights

It is quite a foolish attempt to rush out every now and then to eliminate enemies. Players should avoid unnecessary fights at any cost, and even if they want to engage in face-to-face combat, they must scan the area and plan a strategy before facing enemies.

Avoiding useless fights will save ammunition and help users survive longer to get more points to rank up to the Conqueror tier.

5) Playing Solo mode

Entering PUBG Mobile Lite in Solo mode does more damage than good. Gamers are pitted against almost a hundred enemies, and the probability of surviving till the very end becomes very low.

They should always enter the match in squads as it is easy to survive, and even if they do not get any kills, players obtain points from the cumulative team efforts.

